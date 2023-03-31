PR Newswire

DENVER, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Bank announced Jenae Anderson has been named its first Colorado Market President. She previously served as Comerica's Head of Commercial Banking in this footprint, responsible for overseeing commercial lending and community engagement, which she will continue to do in her new role. Additionally, she will now lead a new middle market team for the greater Denver area.

"Comerica has been serving the needs of middle market businesses for more than 174 years, with multiple lines of business supporting the Denver area for 30-plus years," said Anderson. "I am excited to bring middle market banking to Colorado."

Anderson has worked in the banking industry for more than 25 years, including 20 in the Denver market. Prior to joining Comerica in 2022, she spent 13 years at a national bank where she served as Executive Director and Market Executive for Colorado.

In addition to her experience growing and leading middle market teams, Anderson has been active for several years in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) efforts. Anderson currently serves as a member of Comerica's DEI Education Council, a group of more than 25 colleagues across markets and departments that promotes DEI on a corporate-wide basis through awareness, anti-racism and inclusion education focusing on creating a culturally competent organization.

Anderson holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Eastern Michigan University, a bachelor's degree from Colorado State University and several professional executive and leadership coaching certifications from iPEC. She sits on the board of Illuminate Colorado and is active in the Association of Corporate Growth (ACG), Denver Chamber of Commerce, Junior Achievement and the United Way.

The middle market team is comprised of two relationship managers, Matt Ederer and Marybeth Wiggins, a portfolio manager Cody Friedlan and a senior lending assistant Joanna Love that will serve businesses with annual revenues between $30-$500 million.

"Together, we bring close to 80 years of banking experience to the middle market," Anderson said. "We are collaborating to find creative solutions to meet the credit and treasury needs of businesses in the front range while delivering on the Comerica Promise of raising expectations of what a bank can be in Denver."

Ederer has held various roles within the banking industry over the past 11 years, starting as a personal banker before ascending to management in retail banking. Ederer then transitioned to commercial banking, first in credit, and later serving as a portfolio manager before pursuing relationship management. The University of New Mexico alumni earned a bachelor's degree in finance and was a member of the 2020-21 Colorado Business Committee for the Arts Valley Leadership Arts, as well as a Leadership Catalyze graduate in 2022.

Wiggins has worked in banking for the last four years. She completed a highly competitive internship with a national bank, and later served as an analyst and associate in its well-respected commercial banking program. A graduate of Ohio State University, she holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance. Wiggins is active in the community as a Junior Achievement volunteer and involved in the local ACG chapter.

Friedlan brings eight years of commercial banking, underwriting, and consulting experience to Comerica. A graduate of the University of Wyoming, he holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Management and Finance. Friedlan also is currently pursuing a Master of Business Administration in Finance at Idaho State University. He enjoys being active in the community where he serves as the Co-Founder and Treasurer for Fur Kids Foundation and volunteers for Project Angel Heart.

Love has more than 30 years of experience in the retail mortgage industry and has held various positions in that sector ranging from underwriter to quality analysis coordinator. An active community volunteer, Love, also recently joined Comerica's Veteran Leadership Network.

"We are also celebrating a new office space, which further reflects Comerica's commitment to this market as we replicate our bank's proven relationship banking model in Denver," Anderson said.

The middle market team as well as 21 additional Comerica colleagues across various lines of business, including Energy, Dealer Services, Finance, FX Trading, Tech & Life Sciences, and Trust Services, will be based in Comerica's newly renovated, 6,251 square foot space at Denver Place (999 18th Street). This modern, high-tech open environment space is designed to generate rich collaboration experiences.

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank and Wealth Management. Comerica, one of the 25 largest U.S. financial holding companies, focuses on building relationships and helping people and businesses be successful. Comerica provides more than 400 banking centers across the country with locations in Arizona, California, Florida, Michigan and Texas. Founded nearly 174 years ago in Detroit, Michigan, Comerica continues to expand into new regions, including its Southeast Market, based in North Carolina, and Mountain West Market in Colorado. Comerica has offices in 17 states and services 14 of the 15 largest U.S. metropolitan areas, as well as Canada and Mexico. Comerica reported total assets of $91.1 billion at March 31, 2023. Learn more about how Comerica is raising expectations of what a bank can be by visiting www.comerica.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

