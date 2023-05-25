Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC), the world’s leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people, today held its annual meeting of stockholders. During the meeting, stockholders elected the entire slate of 2023 director nominees for a one-year term expiring at next year’s annual meeting.

The 14 directors are: Anthony K. Anderson, John Q. Doyle, Hafize Gaye Erkan, Oscar Fanjul, H. Edward Hanway, Judith Hartmann, Deborah C. Hopkins, Tamara Ingram, Jane H. Lute, Steven A. Mills, Bruce P. Nolop, Morton O. Schapiro, Lloyd Yates and Ray G. Young. R. David Yost is retiring from the Board and did not stand for re-election.

Mr. Doyle, President and CEO, said, “Dave made many significant contributions to Marsh McLennan over the last 11 years. We thank him for his counsel and leadership, particularly on a range of governance and financial issues, and wish him well in his retirement.”

Stockholders also ratified the selection of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for 2023; approved, by non-binding vote, the compensation of the Company's named executive officers; and recommended, by nonbinding vote, that a stockholder vote to approve the compensation of named executive officers should occur every year.

An audio webcast of the Marsh McLennan 2023 Annual Meeting will be available at marshmclennan.com tomorrow.

About Marsh McLennan

Marsh+McLennan (NYSE: MMC) is the world’s leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people. The Company’s more than 85,000 colleagues advise clients in 130 countries. With annual revenue of over $20 billion, Marsh McLennan helps clients navigate an increasingly dynamic and complex environment through four market-leading businesses. Marsh provides data driven risk advisory services and insurance solutions to commercial and consumer clients. Guy+Carpenter develops advanced risk, reinsurance and capital strategies that help clients grow profitably and pursue emerging opportunities. Mercer delivers advice and technology-driven solutions that help organizations redefine the world of work, reshape retirement and investment outcomes, and unlock health and wellbeing for a changing workforce. Oliver+Wyman serves as a critical strategic, economic and brand advisor to private sector and governmental clients. For more information, visit marshmclennan.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

