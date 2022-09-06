PR Newswire

Board Chair John Thompson issues letter to Illumina shareholders ahead of the company's Annual Meeting on May 25, 2023, at 10:00 am Pacific Time (1:00 pm Eastern Time)

SAN DIEGO, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Illumina (NASDAQ: ILMN), a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, today issued a shareholder letter from Board Chair John Thompson.

In his letter, Mr. Thompson reiterated the specific steps the company is taking to deliver results consistent with the high standards of performance and value creation expected by shareholders.

Mr. Thompson and the entire Board of Directors at Illumina request that shareholders protect their investment by voting the WHITE proxy card today FOR all nine of the company's deeply experienced director nominees. The Annual Meeting will be held on May 25, 2023, at 10:00 am Pacific Time (1:00 pm Eastern Time). Shareholders of record as of close of business on April 3, 2023, are entitled to vote at the meeting, no matter how many or how few shares they own.

The full text of the letter follows:

VOTE USING THE WHITE PROXY CARD TODAY IN SUPPORT OF ILLUMINA'S NINE HIGHLY QUALIFIED DIRECTORS

May 18, 2023

Fellow Shareholders,

As Independent Chair of the Board of Illumina, I am writing today to share some reflections and my perspectives on the real "state of Illumina" as we quickly approach our contested Annual Meeting on May 25.

My fellow directors and I have met with each of our top shareholders to describe our plan for the company and, most importantly, take and act on shareholder feedback. While support for the company is widespread, there is no doubt that a number of shareholders have had well-reasoned and pointed feedback for us as a Board, for Francis, and for the management team. We have heard these views and we understand the perspectives. While Illumina continues to strive to improve what is possible in healthcare, our financial results and shareholder returns have not met shareholder expectations, nor our own expectations for ourselves.

I will describe how we plan to address these issues, and how the Board will continue to drive accountability for each:

On operating performance, we have challenged management to focus on topline growth acceleration and expanding margins. On April 25, 2023 , the company announced a commitment to reduce annualized run rate expenses by more than $100 million starting later this year, which will help accelerate operating margin improvements to 25% in 2024 and 27% in 2025. 1 These commitments are the result of a redoubling of efforts on operational excellence and we expect to achieve them without sacrificing our high-growth ambition.

, the company announced a commitment to reduce annualized run rate expenses by more than starting later this year, which will help accelerate operating margin improvements to 25% in 2024 and 27% in 2025. These commitments are the result of a redoubling of efforts on operational excellence and we expect to achieve them without sacrificing our high-growth ambition. On core execution, we're ramping up the successful rollout of NovaSeq TM X, our breakthrough high-throughput sequencer which improves speed and throughput by 200% and 250%, respectively. The Board and management team are laser-focused on ensuring that we carry out this launch to its full promise (its order book shows the strongest pre-launch demand seen for any instrument) and that it paves the path for years of future growth.

X, our breakthrough high-throughput sequencer which improves speed and throughput by 200% and 250%, respectively. The Board and management team are laser-focused on ensuring that we carry out this launch to its full promise (its order book shows the strongest pre-launch demand seen for any instrument) and that it paves the path for years of future growth. On GRAIL, it is innovative breakthrough technology that was launched at Illumina and will forever change the way early-stage cancer is detected, saving many lives. We recognize investor concerns about Illumina owning GRAIL and are re-evaluating our strategy to make an objective decision designed to maximize shareholder returns for this asset, including divesting if that is the best thing to do. That said, there is no faster path to resolution . This is a finite process ending in a decision by early 2024. Illumina would have to win both its U.S. and EU appeals in order to keep GRAIL. Even if we do win both appeals, we are committed to a full review of the total GRAIL opportunity, including potential synergies still achievable, before making a decision to keep GRAIL. The appeals processes do not impede preparatory divestiture work. A win in the EU appeal would remove any fines. A win in either the U.S. or EU appeal would nullify their respective divestiture order requirements.

. This is a ending in a decision by early 2024. Illumina would have to win both its U.S. and EU appeals in order to keep GRAIL. Even if we do win appeals, we are committed to a full review of the total GRAIL opportunity, including potential synergies still achievable, before making a decision to keep GRAIL. The appeals processes do not impede preparatory divestiture work. A win in the EU appeal would remove any fines. A win in either the U.S. or EU appeal would nullify their respective divestiture order requirements. On conflicts of interest, there is an important question I would like to put to bed: "Did any Illumina directors have a financial interest in GRAIL at the time of the acquisition?" This question is not a matter of interpretation or explanation. The answer is simply no. As we have said before, no director who oversaw any part of the GRAIL transaction has ever owned any equity interest in GRAIL – that includes Jay Flatley , Francis deSouza, myself, and any member of the Board now or at the time of acquisition. In addition, no executive officers of Illumina held GRAIL shares at the signing or closing of the GRAIL acquisition (including indirect ownership interests such as through trusts, LP or GP stakes in investment vehicles, or through derivative securities), other than Alex Aravanis , who Illumina had hired from GRAIL, and Mostafa Ronaghi , Illumina's former CTO, who received GRAIL shares upon joining GRAIL's Board in May 2020 . The economic interests and relationships of these individuals with GRAIL were fully disclosed to, and known by, Illumina and its Board, and, consistent with good corporate governance practices, both were recused from any decisions to sign and close the GRAIL acquisition. In addition, Illumina's Board engaged Goldman Sachs as its financial advisor in connection with the GRAIL acquisition and Goldman, acting exclusively for Illumina, delivered a customary fairness opinion to Illumina's Board immediately prior to Illumina entering into the GRAIL acquisition agreement.

, Francis deSouza, myself, and any member of the Board now or at the time of acquisition. In addition, no executive officers of Illumina held GRAIL shares at the signing or closing of the GRAIL acquisition (including indirect ownership interests such as through trusts, LP or GP stakes in investment vehicles, or through derivative securities), other than , who Illumina had hired from GRAIL, and , Illumina's former CTO, who received GRAIL shares upon joining GRAIL's Board in . The economic interests and relationships of these individuals with GRAIL were fully disclosed to, and known by, Illumina and its Board, and, consistent with good corporate governance practices, both were recused from any decisions to sign and close the GRAIL acquisition. In addition, Illumina's Board engaged Goldman Sachs as its financial advisor in connection with the GRAIL acquisition and Goldman, acting exclusively for Illumina, delivered a customary fairness opinion to Illumina's Board immediately prior to Illumina entering into the GRAIL acquisition agreement. On Board refreshment, our nine directors bring extensive, deep and highly relevant experience as shareholder representatives. Illumina has an ongoing Board refreshment process and two years ago developed profiles for two new directors, based on the skills that would help Illumina achieve its strategic objectives over the next five years and beyond. The profiles are: a public healthcare company CEO with experience scaling a growth company and experience with manufacturing/operating in China a public healthcare company CFO with previous Wall Street experience



Illumina engaged a specialized, external recruiter through a rigorous process which began with more than 85 candidates. The Board did not complete the evaluation process prior to the relevant deadlines for the upcoming Annual Meeting. So, the appointment of additional Board members will be subject to post-annual shareholder meeting Board approval and thereafter annual shareholder approval.

In closing, let me reiterate – this Board is very clear about its shareholders' perspectives, expectations and governance priorities. We are committed to delivering results consistent with the high standards of performance and value creation expected of us by shareholders and our own standards for excellence.

Shareholder democracy is perhaps the most fundamental tenet of American public equity markets and it is in the spirit of that tradition that I ask you today to support our Board with a vote on the white card for all nine company nominees.

Thank you for your support.

John W. Thompson

Chair of the Board

Forward-Looking Statements

Note regarding GRAIL

The European Commission adopted an order on September 6, 2022 prohibiting Illumina's acquisition of GRAIL. We have filed an appeal of the Commission's decision. The Commission has also adopted an order requiring Illumina and GRAIL to be held and operated as distinct and separate entities for an interim period. Compliance with the order is monitored by an independent Monitoring Trustee. During this period, Illumina and GRAIL are not permitted to share confidential business information unless legally required, and GRAIL must be run independently, exclusively in the best interests of GRAIL. Commercial interactions between the two companies must be undertaken at arm's length.

