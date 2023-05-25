ELS Announces the Passing of Samuel Zell

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (

NYSE:ELS, Financial) (referred to herein as “we,” “us,” “our,” “Company,” and “ELS”) announced the passing of Samuel Zell, the Company’s Chairman.

Sam served as Chairman of our Board of Directors since March 1995 and as our Chief Executive Officer from March 1995 to August 1996. Sam was an entrepreneur and investor with a global perspective and is recognized as a founder of the modern real estate investment trust industry. In addition to his service at ELS, Sam served as chairman of Equity Group Investments, the private investment firm he founded more than 50 years ago, Equity Residential, a publicly traded apartment REIT, Equity Commonwealth, a publicly traded office REIT and Equity International, a private investment firm focused on real estate-related companies outside the United States. Sam was an active philanthropist with a focus on entrepreneurial education. Through the Zell Family Foundation, he led the sponsorship of several leading entrepreneurship programs, including programs at the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business, Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management, Reichman University in Israel and the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School.

You can find more detail about Sam’s impressive life and career at www.samzelllegacy.com.

Marguerite Nader, our President and Chief Executive Officer, said “Sam leaves the real estate industry and the business community mourning the loss of a distinctive and generous mentor and an unparalleled leader who generously offered time and attention to develop those around him. He established an entrepreneurial culture focused on excellence, value creation, skilled and empowered teams and, most importantly, doing the right thing. He was a visionary who trusted his own sensibilities. Family was the cornerstone of Sam’s life. He will be missed as a husband, father, brother and grandfather.”

Consistent with the Company’s long-standing succession plans, the Board of Directors named Thomas Heneghan to serve as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Mr. Heneghan has served as the Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors since May 2018 and was Co-Vice Chairman from 2013 to 2018. Mr. Heneghan served as Chief Executive Officer of the Company from January 2004 to February 2013.

Mr. Heneghan said “Sam was uniquely comfortable being himself, even if it meant forging his own path. He was an incredible role model and made those around him better for the experience. His legacy speaks for itself and will echo well into the future.”

This press release includes certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used, words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “project,” “intend,” “may be” and “will be” and similar words or phrases, or the negative thereof, unless the context requires otherwise, are intended to identify forward-looking statements and may include, without limitation, information regarding our expectations, goals or intentions regarding the future, and the expected effect of our acquisitions. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, involve estimates, projections, goals, forecasts and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in a forward-looking statement due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to the following: (i) the mix of site usage within the portfolio; (ii) yield management on our short-term resort and marina sites; (iii) scheduled or implemented rate increases on community, resort and marina sites; (iv) scheduled or implemented rate increases in annual payments under membership subscriptions; (v) occupancy changes; (vi) our ability to attract and retain membership customers; (vii) change in customer demand regarding travel and outdoor vacation destinations; (viii) our ability to manage expenses in an inflationary environment; (ix) our ability to integrate and operate recent acquisitions in accordance with our estimates; (x) our ability to execute expansion/development opportunities in the face of supply chain delays/shortages; (xi) completion of pending transactions in their entirety and on assumed schedule; (xii) our ability to attract and retain property employees, particularly seasonal employees; (xiii) ongoing legal matters and related fees; and (xiv) costs to restore property operations and potential revenue losses following storms or other unplanned events.

For further information on these and other factors that could impact us and the statements contained herein, refer to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the “Risk Factors” and “Forward-Looking Statements” sections in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

These forward-looking statements are based on management’s present expectations and beliefs about future events. As with any projection or forecast, these statements are inherently susceptible to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. We are under no obligation to, and expressly disclaim any obligation to, update or alter our forward-looking statements whether as a result of such changes, new information, subsequent events or otherwise.

We are a fully integrated owner of lifestyle-oriented properties and own or have an interest in 450 properties located predominantly in the United States consisting of 171,477 sites as of April 17, 2023. We are a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust with headquarters in Chicago.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230518005589r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230518005589/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.