Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. ( NYSE:ELS, Financial) (referred to herein as “we,” “us,” “our,” “Company,” and “ELS”) announced the passing of Samuel Zell, the Company’s Chairman.

Sam served as Chairman of our Board of Directors since March 1995 and as our Chief Executive Officer from March 1995 to August 1996. Sam was an entrepreneur and investor with a global perspective and is recognized as a founder of the modern real estate investment trust industry. In addition to his service at ELS, Sam served as chairman of Equity Group Investments, the private investment firm he founded more than 50 years ago, Equity Residential, a publicly traded apartment REIT, Equity Commonwealth, a publicly traded office REIT and Equity International, a private investment firm focused on real estate-related companies outside the United States. Sam was an active philanthropist with a focus on entrepreneurial education. Through the Zell Family Foundation, he led the sponsorship of several leading entrepreneurship programs, including programs at the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business, Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management, Reichman University in Israel and the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School.

You can find more detail about Sam’s impressive life and career at www.samzelllegacy.com.

Marguerite Nader, our President and Chief Executive Officer, said “Sam leaves the real estate industry and the business community mourning the loss of a distinctive and generous mentor and an unparalleled leader who generously offered time and attention to develop those around him. He established an entrepreneurial culture focused on excellence, value creation, skilled and empowered teams and, most importantly, doing the right thing. He was a visionary who trusted his own sensibilities. Family was the cornerstone of Sam’s life. He will be missed as a husband, father, brother and grandfather.”

Consistent with the Company’s long-standing succession plans, the Board of Directors named Thomas Heneghan to serve as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Mr. Heneghan has served as the Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors since May 2018 and was Co-Vice Chairman from 2013 to 2018. Mr. Heneghan served as Chief Executive Officer of the Company from January 2004 to February 2013.

Mr. Heneghan said “Sam was uniquely comfortable being himself, even if it meant forging his own path. He was an incredible role model and made those around him better for the experience. His legacy speaks for itself and will echo well into the future.”

We are a fully integrated owner of lifestyle-oriented properties and own or have an interest in 450 properties located predominantly in the United States consisting of 171,477 sites as of April 17, 2023. We are a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust with headquarters in Chicago.

