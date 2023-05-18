PR Newswire

MILWAUKEE, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating eMagin (NYSE: EMAN) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Samsung Display.

Click here to learn how to join the action https://www.ademilaw.com/case/emagin-corporation or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

eMagin public stockholders are expected to receive only $2.08 per share in cash, in a transaction valued at approximately $218 million. The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for eMagin by imposing a significant penalty if eMagin accepts a superior bid. eMagin insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of eMagin's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for eMagin.

If you own eMagin common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/emagin-corporation.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-ademi-llp-investigates-whether-emagin-corporation-has-obtained-a-fair-price-in-its-transaction-with-samsung-display-301828385.html

SOURCE Ademi LLP