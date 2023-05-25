Attorney Advertising-- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Beyond Meat, Inc. (“Beyond Meat” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BYND) and certain of its officers, on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased, or otherwise acquired Beyond Meat common stock between May 5, 2020 and October 13, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com%2Fbynd.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) Beyond Meat misled investors by boasting about the success of its product tests with its large-scale partnerships, including prominent food retailers like McDonalds, Starbucks, KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell; (2) Beyond Meat assured investors and partners that it would "ensure manufacturability" through "extensive testing," and that it was capable of manufacturing the unique plant-based meat products at commercial scale; and (3) Beyond Meat blamed any delays in launching these large-scale partnerships on Covid-19.

