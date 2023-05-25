Yum China Using Innovative Approaches To Reduce Food Loss and Waste

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2023 / Yum China, the largest restaurant company in China, is an industry leader when it comes to managing natural resources responsibly. The company does this by implementing concrete measures such as reducing food loss and waste, developing sustainable packaging solutions, and focusing on water conservation, which effectively reduces natural resource consumption in its operations.

The company is working towards its stated 2030 goal of 10% reduction of its food waste per restaurant by 2030 as compared to the 2020 baseline. In working towards to this goal and to reduce food loss and waste, the company has explored innovative ways and partnerships to build green and sustainable business and consumption models in the restaurant industry. The company adopts innovative technology and scientific management methods to reduce food loss and waste across its entire value chain, from purchasing, transportation, and processing, to dispose.

In terms of food purchasing and transportation, Yum China applies AI and IoT to improve ingredient purchasing forecast accuracy and inventory management and has increased the proportion of cold chain transportation. To enhance food processing, the company uses oil-saving fryers and adjusts cooking volume, both in aggregate and on a per batch basis, to avoid excessive cooking. Additionally, the company has bolstered food disposal through recycling of food waste and the promotion of KFC's pioneering Food Bank Program.

KFC's Food Bank Program was launched in 2020 with the purpose of distributing surplus food from our stores to nearby residents in need. The program not only helps reduce food waste but also plays an active role in GHG emissions reduction. According to the company's estimates, each pack of food distributed by KFC results in an average of 596g of GHG emissions reduction. In 2022, the company further promoted the Food Bank Program in KFC stores and guided more of its brands to explore innovative ways to reduce food waste based on their unique characteristics.

To learn more about Yum China's ESG efforts, please visit its website: http://www.yumchina.com/respIndex

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Yum China on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Yum China
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/yum-china
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Yum China



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/755809/Yum-China-Using-Innovative-Approaches-To-Reduce-Food-Loss-and-Waste

img.ashx?id=755809

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.