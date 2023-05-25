ADM (NYSE: ADM) today released its 2022+Corporate+Sustainability+Report, highlighting the company’s activities and progress toward key environmental, social and governance priorities across value chains encompassing food, feed, fuel, industrial and consumer products.

“ADM is committed to sustainability as a foundation of our purpose and a pillar of our growth strategy,” said Chairman and CEO Juan Luciano. “This report details many more ways in which we advanced our work to feed the world, protect nature, and enrich lives in 2022. But what is most exciting to me is our future, as we continue to scale up our efforts. This is who ADM is, and I’ve never been more proud of our company and our team.”

The report covers priorities, accomplishments and goals across three broad categories:

Feeding the World

One of ADM’s core beliefs is that food is fundamental, and that everyone has the right to the food they need to sustain their lives. ADM is a pillar of the global food system, and is focused on key levers to improve food security, including: land use efficiency; alternative proteins; post-harvest loss; strategic partnerships; and food safety and quality. Key accomplishments in 2022 included:

Increasing the company’s alternative protein capacity and capabilities.

Working with Concern Worldwide to implement the Lifesaving Education and Assistance to Farmers program.

Partnering with the ADM Institute for the Prevention of Post-Harvest Loss to reduce food waste in the company’s supply chains.

Protecting Nature

For 120 years, ADM’s business has been deeply connected to the land and sustainable stewardship.

The crops ADM turns into an unparalleled array of plant-based products have always depended on healthy soil, water and air. In order to continue to scale up the company’s work in this important area, ADM is focused on: Biodiversity management; no-deforestation; regenerative agriculture; GHG emissions reduction; innovation; and water reduction. Highlights from 2022 included:

Achieving 100% traceability across direct and indirect soybean suppliers in Argentina, Brazil and Paraguay.

Disclosing emissions from land use change.

Bolstering the company’s water goal to meet a 10% absolute reduction of water consumption by 2035 over a 2019 baseline.

Introducing a goal to increase low-carbon energy usage to 25% of total energy use.

Launching re:generations™ and enrolling 1.2 million North American acres in regenerative agriculture programs – which leverage the land’s ability to sequester carbon, enhance biodiversity, and help protect and preserve soil and water – in the initiative’s inaugural year.

Development of global biodiversity strategy including: Mapping of hotspots, planting of native trees, implementation of regenerative agriculture programs, no-deforestation tracking, and traceability of sourcing.

Committing to work with the Science-based Targets Initiative (SBTi) to align ADM’s carbon reduction targets with ambitious goals to limit the average rise of global temperatures to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Enriching Lives

ADM’s purpose is to unlock the power of nature to enrich the quality of life. ADM uses its capabilities for the greater good and is committed to paving the way through good practices that make a positive impact on the world, focusing work on: philanthropic efforts; human rights; safety; and culture. Highlights in 2022 included:

Investing $17 million in education, food security, sustainable agriculture, colleague giving and more through ADM Cares.

Contributing $13 million in support for Ukrainian colleagues as well as donations to various NGOs and local hospitals and medical centers across the country.

Continuing to create a workplace where all can thrive, leading to recognition from Financial Times as a Diversity Leader; being named one of Newsweek’s Most Loved Workplaces; and inclusion on Ethisphere’s World’s Most Ethical Companies list for the fourth straight year.

For a more in-depth look at ADM’s strategy as well as 2022 progress against goals, view the full Corporate Sustainability Report here.

