Medical Technology Company Ushering in the Future of Joint Reconstruction Will Trade Under Ticker Symbol "MGRM"

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2023 / Monogram Orthopedics (NASDAQ:MGRM), a leader in developing patient-optimized, 3D-printed orthopedic implants enabled by robotics with advanced pre-operative imaging, today announced it raised $17,216,147 is pleased to announce that its common stock will begin trading on the NASDAQ today, May 18, 2023, at approximately 11:00 am EST under the ticker symbol "MGRM."

Digital Offering, LLC, acted as the lead managing selling agent, along with R.F. Lafferty as syndicate manager for the offering. Cambria Capital, LLC, DealMaker Securities, and OpenDeal Broker LLC participated as selling group members. CrowdCheck Law LLP acted as counsel to Monogram Orthopaedics, and Bevilacqua PLLC acted as counsel for the managing selling agent.

ABOUT MONOGRAM ORTHOPEDICS

Monogram Orthopaedics is working to develop a product solution architecture with the long-term goal of enabling patient-optimized orthopedic implants at scale by linking 3D printing and robotics with advanced pre-operative imaging. The Company has a robot prototype that can autonomously execute optimized paths for high-precision insertion of implants in synthetic bone specimens. Monogram intends to produce and market robotic surgical equipment and related software, orthopedic implants, tissue ablation tools, navigation consumables, and other miscellaneous instrumentation necessary for reconstructive joint replacement procedures. The Company has not yet made 510(k) premarket notification submissions or obtained 510(k) clearances for any of its robotic products. FDA approval is required to market these products, and the Company has not obtained FDA approval for any of its robotic products, and it cannot estimate the timing, or assure the ability, to obtain such clearances.

CONTACT:

Monogram Orthopaedics

Loreana Davi

[email protected]

(512) 790-5151

Investor Relations

Michael Kim/Brooks Hamilton

MZ North America

(737) 289-0835

[email protected]

Legal Disclaimer

This press release may include ''forward-looking statements.'' To the extent that the information presented in this presentation discusses financial projections, information, or expectations about Monogram Orthopaedics Inc.'s business plans, results of operations, products or markets, or otherwise makes statements about future events, such statements are forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as ''should,'' ''may,'' ''intends,'' ''anticipates,'' ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''projects,'' ''forecasts,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' and ''proposes.''

Although Monogram Orthopaedics Inc. believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the offering statement filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Monogram Orthopaedics Inc. does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

The offering has been made by means of an offering circular included as part of an offering statement on Form 1-A that was filed with an qualified by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The securities offered by Monogram are highly speculative. Investing in shares of Monogram involves significant risks. The investment is suitable only for persons who can afford to lose their entire investment. Furthermore, investors must understand that such investment could be illiquid for an indefinite period of time. No public market currently exists for the securities, and if a public market develops following the offering, it may not continue.

For additional information on Monogram, the offering and any other related topics, please review the Form 1-A offering circular that can be found at the following location EDGAR Entity Landing Page (sec.gov). Additional information concerning Risk Factors related to the offering, including those related to the business, government regulations, intellectual property and the offering in general, can be found in the risk factor section of the Form 1-A offering circular: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1769759/000110465923058858/tm2315219d1_partiiandiii.htm

SOURCE: MONOGRAM ORTHOPAEDICS INC

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/755621/Monogram-Orthopaedics-Shares-Begin-Trading-Publicly-on-NASDAQ



