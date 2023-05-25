TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2023 / Sparta Group ( TSXV:SAY, Financial)(OTC PINK:SCAXF) (the "Corporation", the "Company", "Sparta Group", "Sparta Capital", "SAY.V" or "Sparta") is proud to announce that its Environment division has been awarded Gold Supplier Partner status as part of the OECM's annual Supplier Recognition Program.

OECM (Ontario Education and Collaborative Marketplace) is a well-respected sourcing partner for the public sector. It works with innovative, reputable suppliers to offer high-quality products and services, as well as generate savings for customers. Recently, OECM executives informed ERS-International™ Sparta's flagship company under its Environment division, that the gold level award is in recognition for its Electronic Device Disposal and Recycling Services and indicated that ERS plays a "fundamental role in ensuring customer needs are met with consistent service."

Currently, Sparta's Environment division supports electronic waste processing facilities in Toronto, Ontario, as well as in Oman, on the southeastern edge of the Arabian Peninsula.

"We strive for high standards every day and try to stand out above others in our space, pioneering initiatives like offering validated carbon credits for end-of-life electronic equipment or expanding to the middle east where they have an abundance of obsolete electronics piled up. The fact that we have been recognized by an organization like the OECM for exceeding expectations in our industry is great. It also opens opportunity for our company to be featured in OECM's growing marketplace, through its marketing materials, live events, and social media channels," said John O'Bireck, President and CTO for the Sparta Group of companies.

This is not the first time Sparta's Environment division has received recognition for its efforts in recycling and upcycling electronic waste. The ERS operation in East Toronto has received awards from the Recycling Council of Ontario, Call2Recycle, GreenLiving, World Trade Group, as well as the Ontario Ministry of the Environment.

Last fall, ERS became the first electronic waste operation in North America to be fully certified to generate verified carbon credits from the processing of e-waste.

About Sparta™

Sparta Group is leading a green revolution in the business world with advanced technologies that reduce carbon footprint, save money, and enhance public image. Sparta's products solve problems by leveraging Web 3 technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain and machine learning to fast-track the transition towards a sustainable future. With Sparta, businesses can optimize their energy usage, upcycle electronic waste and accelerate health technologies such as autonomous medicine. The company's three divisions - Environment, Innovation and Energy - enable Sparta to deliver customized solutions. Sparta Group is the first North American company to provide verified high-quality carbon credits to customers through electronic waste processing.

Through state-of-the-art facilities in Toronto, Canada, and Oman (Arabian Peninsula) Sparta ensures that it is at the forefront of reducing the impact of e-waste on the environment.

Sparta is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol "SAY" (TSX.V: SAY) and (OTC: SCAXF). Additional information is available at www.spartagroup.ca or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information please contact:

John O'Bireck, President

Email: [email protected]

Telephone: (905) 751-8004

Cautionary Statements:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. Although the Corporation believes in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information because the Corporation can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date of publication of this news release and the Corporation undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change. Furthermore, the Corporation undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Corporation. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, statements pertaining to the "Offering" and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, the failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals, necessary financing and risks associated with the environmental technologies industry in general. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Sparta Group

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/755737/Sparta-Groups-Environment-Division-Wins-Gold-Award-from-OECM-for-Exceeding-Stringent-Quality-Performance-Criteria



