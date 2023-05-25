The Home Depot Partners With Army & Air Force Exchange Service To Offer Tax-Free Major Appliances

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Originally published on Built From Scratch

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2023 / The Home Depot is partnering with the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) to launch its tax-free offering of major appliances to military shoppers. All active-duty service members, dependents, retirees, Department of Defense civilians and retirees, and honorably discharged veterans who have confirmed eligibility at ShopMyExchange.com can make tax-free online purchases from the Exchange through this program.

Major appliances, such as washers, dryers, refrigerators, freezers, dishwashers, ovens, microwaves and more will be available for purchase through The Home Depot's branded online page at ShopMyExchange.com. Major appliance showrooms from The Home Depot are also launching at five post exchanges and base exchanges, including Fort Moore, GA, Fort Cavazos, TX, Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, TX, Dyess AFB, TX and Fort Sill, OK. The Home Depot and the Exchange plan to roll out more than 60 Home Depot appliance showrooms across the continental United States.

"The collaboration with the Exchange is another example of The Home Depot's ongoing commitment to better serving military service members and their families," said Hector Padilla, executive vice president of outside sales and service at The Home Depot. "Those who serve our country deserve the best products for their homes, and we are happy to be a resource for them."

In collaboration with the Exchange, The Home Depot will fulfill appliances ordered through ShopMyExchange.com and manage customer service for all deliveries and installations.

To shop or learn more about the Exchange program, please visit ShopMyExchange.com.

Keep up with all the latest Home Depot news! Subscribe to our bi-weekly news update and get the top Built from Scratch stories delivered straight to your inbox.

138aaa4e-68a5-42bc-a467-5cefe7260df1.jpg

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from The Home Depot on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: The Home Depot
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/home-depot
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: The Home Depot



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/755840/The-Home-Depot-Partners-With-Army-Air-Force-Exchange-Service-To-Offer-Tax-Free-Major-Appliances

img.ashx?id=755840

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.