NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2023 / Leidos has a track record of leading innovative, impactful work to address climate change. As the effects of climate change accelerate, we continue to support mitigation and adaption efforts as well as assist our customers in setting science-based targets that reduce GHG emissions across their entire value chain.

Leidos environmental engineers, scientists, and program managers have worked with the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) to help reduce GHG emissions, improve energy efficiency, reduce energy costs, and track and report emissions and the global costs of GHG emissions. DLA Energy helps provide the Department of Defense, the largest energy user in the federal government and one of the largest electricity purchasers in the country, and other government agencies with comprehensive energy sources.

The U.S. federal government consumes electricity almost exclusively from the power grid, where carbon pollution-free electricity made up about 40% of electricity generated in 2020. Federal agencies are looking to increase that 40%. The cost of carbon, nitrous oxide, and methane are estimates of the monetized damages associated with incremental increases in GHG emissions that are part of the global analysis Leidos provides. Along with GHG reporting and emission inventories, our experts evaluate air quality regulatory compliance and assess pollution prevention design, performance measurement, and evaluations.

Since 2008, Leidos has gathered data about air quality and GHG emissions at four DLA sites, sourcing data from electricity generation, stationary combustion, mobile output, wastewater treatment plants, refrigerant usage, and solid waste. The results feed our experts' analysis and inform sustainability strategies to provide DLA leadership with facts for decision-making that are based on hard science and awareness of the latest technical options. These innovative strategies empower operational and maintenance changes that not only reduce GHG emissions, but also reduce energy usage and disposal costs. Long-term benefits include changes in net agricultural productivity, human health, reduced property damage from increased flood risk, and the value of ecosystem services.

DLA credits comprehensive energy audits and GHG reduction projects for their four host sites in reducing GHG emissions from all scopes by almost 135K tons of carbon dioxide between 2008 and 2021, resulting in savings the equivalent of more than 312K barrels of oil (per EPA GHG Equivalencies Calculator).

To learn more about this and other projects, please see the most recent version of our Corporate Responsibility Report.

