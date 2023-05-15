The latest data from GuruFocus shows that SVP, CFO & Treasurer Tracy Mclauchlin sold 10000 shares of IES Holdings Inc (IESC) on 2023-05-15.

Investors may be concerned when an insider sells shares. It could be a sign that insiders are turning bearish on the stock of their own company. Insiders have a unique advantage in determining the value of their company, so when they begin selling, investors pay attention. Let’s take a look at this insider sell to see if IES Holdings Inc deserves some skepticism from investors.

Tracy Mclauchlin’s trades

Over the past year, Tracy Mclauchlin has sold 10000 shares in total.

In other words, the recent sell was the only time that Tracy Mclauchlin sold shares over the past year. It is possible that they have recently changed their mind about the stock due to some unfavorable development.

Insider trends

Even if one insider is selling, that doesn’t mean that other insiders are bearish on the stock. Are other insiders selling the stock as well, or have the company’s top executives and owners been doing more buying recently?

The insider transaction history for IES Holdings Inc shows than there have been 3 insiders buys in total over the past year. Meanwhile, there have been 2 insider sells over the same timeframe.

We like to see more insider buying than selling, since this indicates a bullish trend among the company’s top executives and owners. If more insiders are buying the stock then selling it, then investors may find that the recent sell from Tracy Mclauchlin is not cause for concern.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

