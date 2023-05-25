Financial Advisors Paul Cuneo & Timothy Denihan join UBS in the Garden City, NY

UBS Wealth Management USA today announced that Paul L. Cuneo has joined the firm as a Managing Director and Financial Advisor in Garden City, New York. Paul joins with his team, Cuneo%2C+Denihan+%26amp%3B+Associates which also includes Financial Advisor Tim Denihan and Client Service Associates Melissa Poyer and Patrick Lively.

Paul, Tim, Melissa and Patrick join the UBS Long Island & Soundview Wealth Management market, managed by Mara Glassel, and will be located in the firm’s Garden City office, reporting to Market Director Amanda Librizzi.

“On behalf of UBS, we are thrilled to welcome Paul, Tim, Melissa and Patrick to the firm,” said Amanda Librizzi, Long Island Market Director at UBS Wealth Management USA. “Their industry experience and deep commitment to helping clients achieve their financial goals will be a great addition to our business, and we look forward to having them help us continue to enhance and expand our client offering in this key market.”

Paul L. Cuneo joins UBS as a Managing Director and Financial Advisor, bringing nearly four decades of experience working in financial services. He focuses on providing clients with personalized, holistic wealth management guidance that addresses their individual needs, including investment management advice, wealth transition to the next generation, retirement planning and other wealth management strategies. Paul began his career with Chase Manhattan in 1985, and later joined Merrill Wealth Management as a Financial Advisor in 1987. He holds the Certified Investment Management Advisor® (CIMA®) and Certified Plan Fiduciary Advisor®™ (CPFA®) designations. Paul has been recognized on various accolade lists over the years, including the Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list (2019-2023) and the Financial Times Top 400 Financial Advisors list for 2019. Paul serves on the Foundation Board of St. Francis Hospital as well as on the Board of Oakcliff Sailing.

Tim Denihan joins UBS as a Financial Advisor and has been with Cuneo, Denihan & Associates since 2016. Tim focuses on providing clients with tailored advice and solutions, designed to help them pursue the goals and outcomes that matter most to them. He works closely with the team’s clients to help identify and address their primary financial needs, including asset allocation, education funding, retirement income planning, tax minimization strategies and estate planning services. Tim graduated from Boston College with a degree in Economics.

Melissa Poyer joins UBS as a Client Service Associate and has over 10 years of experience working in the financial services industry. She joined the team in 2008 and has been an integral member of the team ever since. Melissa is responsible for the administration and maintenance of client accounts, and she also assists clients with their cash management, credit and lending needs.

Patrick Lively also joins the firm as a Client Service Associate. He began his career in financial services in 2016 when he joined Merrill, later joining Cuneo, Denihan & Associates. Patrick graduated from Adelphi University in 2016 and earned his MBA from Molloy College in 2021.

About UBS Global Wealth Management
As the world's largest wealth manager, UBS Global Wealth Management provides comprehensive advice, solutions and services to wealthy families and individuals around the world. Clients who work with UBS benefit from a fully integrated set of wealth management capabilities and expertise, including wealth planning, investment management, capital markets, banking, lending and institutional and corporate financial advice.

About UBS
UBS provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as private clients in Switzerland. UBS's strategy is centered on our leading global wealth management business and our premier universal bank in Switzerland, enhanced by Asset Management and the Investment Bank. The bank focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their targeted markets, are capital efficient, and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 30% of its employees working in the Americas, 30% in Switzerland, 19% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 21% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs more than 72,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

© UBS 2023. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS.

