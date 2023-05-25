Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: MMLP) (“MMLP” or the “Partnership”) announced today that it will host investor one-on-one meetings on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at the 20th Annual Energy Infrastructure CEO & Investor Conference in West Palm Beach, Florida. A copy of the Partnership’s presentation will be available under the Investor Relations tab on the Partnership’s website at www.MMLP.com.

About Martin Midstream Partners

MMLP, headquartered in Kilgore, Texas, is a publicly traded limited partnership with a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. MMLP’s primary business lines include: (1) terminalling, processing, and storage services for petroleum products and by-products; (2) land and marine transportation services for petroleum products and by-products, chemicals, and specialty products; (3) sulfur and sulfur-based products processing, manufacturing, marketing and distribution; and (4) marketing, distribution, and transportation services for natural gas liquids and blending and packaging services for specialty lubricants and grease. To learn more, visit www.MMLP.com. Follow Martin Midstream Partners on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

MMLP-E

