Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CGC)

On May 10, 2023, Canopy Growth announced that certain previously issued financial statements should no longer be relied upon, because it “identified certain trends in the booking of sales by the BioSteel Sports Nutrition Inc. (“BioSteel”) business unit for further review.” The Company specified that “although the BioSteel Review remains ongoing, the Company has preliminarily identified material misstatements.”

On this news, Canopy Growth’s stock price $0.18, or 14.6%, to close at $1.04 per share on May 11, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

