Hu Products Issues Voluntary Allergy Alert on Undeclared Tree Nuts (Hazelnut, Cashew, and/or Almond) in Vanilla Crunch Dark Chocolate Bar Product in the U.S.

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

AUSTIN, Texas, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hu Products announced today a voluntary recall in the United States of a single production lot of Vanilla Crunch Dark Chocolate Bar product (2.1 oz bar) because some packages may potentially contain undeclared hazelnut, cashew, and/or almond that were inadvertently added to the product during manufacturing. People who are sensitive or have allergies to hazelnut, cashew, and/or almond could be at risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

This recall is limited to one lot code (L2343C) of the Hu Vanilla Crunch Dark Chocolate Bar (2.1 oz. bar), which was sold nationwide in retail stores and online in the United States. No other Hu products are affected by this recall.

The product being recalled is the following:

Product DescriptionItem UPCLot code & Best by date
(found in black box on the back of packaging)
Vanilla Crunch Dark Chocolate Bar850180006206L2343C - 12/09/2024


A picture of the consumer package label is shown above.

There have been no adverse events reported to Hu Products to date in connection with this product to date.

Consumers who are sensitive or have allergies to hazelnut, cashew, and/or almond should not eat this product and should discard any product they may have. Consumers should contact the company at 1-855-535-5948 to get more information about the recall. The information line is open 24 hours a day and Consumer Relations specialists are available Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central Time.

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Contact:
Hu Media Relations
[email protected]
1-855-535-5948

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c797c9d0-ff70-419f-a841-37dc61c4ef9e


ti?nf=ODg0MjUxMSM1NjAyMzIyIzIwMDczODk=
Mondelez-International-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.