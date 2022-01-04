Propellus Provides Business Update

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 18, 2023

NEW YORK, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Propellus Inc., an Oklahoma corporation, (OTC PINK: PRPS), an alternative finance company that specializes in assisting small businesses with their cash flow needs, released a business update through the first 9 months of the current fiscal year.

PNG_Propellus_5__transparent__ID_c00fbf686a67_Logo.jpg

FY 2023 Highlights (4/1/22-12/31/22)

  • Gross profits during the period increased to $1,254,582 from $702,013 from the corresponding period in 2021 (an increase of 79%)
  • Operating Expenses during the period decreased to $1,479,484 from $2,553,909 from the corresponding period in 2021 (a decrease of 42%)
  • Operating Loss during the period decreased to $224,902 from $1,851,898 from the corresponding period in 2021 (a decrease of 89%)
  • Profit/(Loss) Per Share during the period decreased to ($0.02) from ($0.18) from the corresponding 9-month period.

Propellus has spent the past two years reorganizing and restructuring from the unprecedented global pandemic that forced most of its clients to shut down their businesses during forced governmental lockdowns. During this period, "the Company improved its operations and procedures efficiencies, while increasing our profit margins by nearly 25% higher than our pre-pandemic margins," stated Ralph Johnson, CEO. "Post pandemic we instituted higher average revenue threshold requirements for our customers, shortened payback durations in our contracts, and slightly raised our fees, and we are now poised to begin on focusing on growing Propellus over the next 12 months.

Propellus has a March 31 year end, and it expects to file its year end financial statements within the allotted 90-day period required by OTC Markets.

About Propellus Inc.: Propellus Inc., is engaged in offering small businesses a variety of financing alternatives ranging in amounts between $20,000-$500,000. Such financings include: payroll advances directly and through third-party professional employer organizations, merchant cash advances, accounts receivable factoring, short-term line of credit loans, and other types of loan products and cash flow financing.

Contact:
Propellus Investor Relations
(212) 220-9755
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY05094&sd=2023-05-18 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/propellus-provides-business-update-301828936.html

SOURCE Propellus Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY05094&Transmission_Id=202305181357PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY05094&DateId=20230518
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.