Altria Group, Inc. (Altria) ( NYSE:MO, Financial) held our 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Annual Meeting) today. During the Annual Meeting, Billy Gifford, Altria’s Chief Executive Officer, provided brief remarks and addressed shareholder questions. A copy of the presentation and a replay of the webcast are available on www.altria.com.

Preliminary Voting Results

The preliminary voting results from our shareholders at the Annual Meeting were as follows:

elected to a one-year term each of the 12 nominees for our Board of Directors (Board) named in our 2023 Proxy Statement;

ratified the selection of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for 2023;

approved, on an advisory basis, the compensation of our named executive officers (NEOs);

approved, on an advisory basis, that future advisory votes on the compensation of our NEOs should be held annually; and

did not approve two shareholder proposals.

Final voting results will be reported in a Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Regular Quarterly Dividend

Following the Annual Meeting, our Board declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.94 per share, payable on July 10, 2023, to shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023. The ex-dividend date is June 14, 2023. Future dividend payments remain subject to the discretion of our Board.

Altria’s Profile

We have a leading portfolio of tobacco products for U.S. tobacco consumers age 21+. Our Vision is to responsibly lead the transition of adult smokers to a smoke-free future (Vision). We are Moving Beyond Smoking™, leading the way in moving adult smokers away from cigarettes by taking action to transition millions to potentially less harmful choices - believing it is a substantial opportunity for adult tobacco consumers, our businesses and society.

Our wholly owned subsidiaries include leading manufacturers of both combustible and smoke-free products. In combustibles, we own Philip Morris USA Inc. (PM USA), the most profitable U.S. cigarette manufacturer, and John Middleton Co. (Middleton), a leading U.S. cigar manufacturer. Our smoke-free portfolio includes ownership of U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company LLC (USSTC), the leading global moist smokeless tobacco (MST) manufacturer, and Helix Innovations LLC (Helix), a leading manufacturer of oral nicotine pouches.

Additionally, we have a majority-owned joint venture, Horizon Innovations LLC (Horizon), for the U.S. marketing and commercialization of heated tobacco stick products and, through a separate agreement, we have the exclusive U.S. commercialization rights to the IQOS Tobacco Heating System® and Marlboro HeatSticks® through April 2024.

Our equity investments include Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI), the world’s largest brewer, and Cronos Group Inc. (Cronos), a leading Canadian cannabinoid company.

The brand portfolios of our tobacco operating companies include Marlboro®, Black & Mild®, Copenhagen®, Skoal® and on!®. Trademarks and service marks related to Altria referenced in this release are the property of Altria or our subsidiaries or are used with permission.

