JPMORGAN CHASE & CO recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2023, which ended on 2023-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is one of the world’s oldest financial institutions. It was founded in New York in 1799, when the Bank of the Manhattan Co., a predecessor, was created. Tracing its lineage, the Chase Manhattan Bank, which would merge with J.P. Morgan & Co. at the turn of the millennia, was formed out of the merger between Chemical Bank and the Chase Manhattan Bank in 1996. This momentous event was a merger that essentially combined four major money center banking institutions of New York City; J.P. Morgan, Chase, Chemical, and Manufacturers Hanover. The current company is a series of further mergers, Including Bank One in 2004, Bear Stearns in 2008, and Washington Mutual in 2008 as well as the original JPMorgan Chase that was formed in 2000. Today, the JPMorgan Chase & Co. company is an enormous institution that has operations in over 60 countries, with its corporate headquarters located in NYC, and focusing on six major businesses. The Investment Bank focuses on corporations, financial institutions, governments, and institutional investors as clients. The Retail Financial Services focuses on the needs of the consumers and businesses, including such products and services such as credit cards, home finance, auto finance, home equity loans, education finance, and insurance. Chase Card Services is one of the largest credit card firms in the nation and offers options for individuals, small businesses, and partner organizations. Commercial Banking focuses on delivering great product capabilities such as lending, treasury services, and asset management to corporations, municipalities, financial institutions and not-for-profit entities. Treasury and Securities services provides supporting services for institutional clients worldwide. Asset Management serves both individuals and institutions, operating in every major market globally. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now serves millions of clients all over the world, acting as a leader in all six of its major businesses and employing almost a quarter million employees who manage $2.6 total assets. Its current most notable mutual funds include the Growth Advantage Fund and International Value Fund and ETFs include iShares Financial and Financial Sector.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 6813 stocks valued at a total of $808.67Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(3.37%), AAPL(2.76%), and SPY(2.64%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were JPMORGAN CHASE & CO’s top five trades of the quarter.

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO reduced their investment in NAS:FOCS by 1,145,584 shares. The trade had a 0.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.94.

On 05/18/2023, Focus Financial Partners Inc traded for a price of $51.98 per share and a market cap of $4.08Bil. The stock has returned 46.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Focus Financial Partners Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 71.21, a price-book ratio of 3.93, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.42 and a price-sales ratio of 1.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO reduced their investment in NYSE:JBGS by 3,910,867 shares. The trade had a 0.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $14.27.

On 05/18/2023, JBG SMITH Properties traded for a price of $15.02 per share and a market cap of $1.67Bil. The stock has returned -39.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, JBG SMITH Properties has a price-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-book ratio of 0.63, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.05 and a price-sales ratio of 2.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.49, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, JPMORGAN CHASE & CO bought 104,784,834 shares of BATS:BBEU for a total holding of 154,023,936. The trade had a 0.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.08.

On 05/18/2023, JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF traded for a price of $54.7 per share and a market cap of $9.46Bil. The stock has returned 15.35% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, JPMORGAN CHASE & CO bought 28,812,227 shares of NAS:SHV for a total holding of 29,914,084. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $109.07.

On 05/18/2023, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $110.28 per share and a market cap of $20.57Bil. The stock has returned 2.77% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, JPMORGAN CHASE & CO bought 20,255,687 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 134,756,945. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.61.

On 05/18/2023, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $117.4126 per share and a market cap of $1,229.08Bil. The stock has returned 9.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 279.55, a price-book ratio of 7.80, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 12.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.20 and a price-sales ratio of 2.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.59, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

