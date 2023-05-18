CENTAURUS FINANCIAL, INC. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2023, which ended on 2023-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 879 stocks valued at a total of $1.24Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(3.07%), QQQ(2.29%), and BIL(2.05%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CENTAURUS FINANCIAL, INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, CENTAURUS FINANCIAL, INC. bought 119,990 shares of ARCA:BIL for a total holding of 277,107. The trade had a 0.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $90.62.

On 05/18/2023, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF traded for a price of $91.645 per share and a market cap of $29.96Bil. The stock has returned 3.02% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, CENTAURUS FINANCIAL, INC. bought 140,460 shares of ARCA:BSV for a total holding of 158,882. The trade had a 0.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.39.

On 05/18/2023, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $76.195 per share and a market cap of $37.36Bil. The stock has returned 0.61% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, CENTAURUS FINANCIAL, INC. bought 89,319 shares of ARCA:BILS for a total holding of 104,384. The trade had a 0.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.26.

On 05/18/2023, SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF traded for a price of $99.3155 per share and a market cap of $2.01Bil. The stock has returned 2.63% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, CENTAURUS FINANCIAL, INC. bought 137,312 shares of ARCA:JPST for a total holding of 143,041. The trade had a 0.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.93.

On 05/18/2023, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF traded for a price of $50.2247 per share and a market cap of $24.88Bil. The stock has returned 2.81% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

CENTAURUS FINANCIAL, INC. reduced their investment in ARCA:MINT by 59,914 shares. The trade had a 0.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.16.

On 05/18/2023, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund traded for a price of $99.385 per share and a market cap of $8.66Bil. The stock has returned 2.86% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

