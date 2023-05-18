Crake Asset Management LLP recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2023, which ended on 2023-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

78 CORNHILL LONDON, X0 EC3V 3QQ

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 14 stocks valued at a total of $691.00Mil. The top holdings were UNH(17.84%), AMD(15.85%), and MAR(14.09%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Crake Asset Management LLP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 260,800 shares in NYSE:UNH, giving the stock a 17.84% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $482.57 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2023, UnitedHealth Group Inc traded for a price of $477.98 per share and a market cap of $438.24Bil. The stock has returned 2.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, UnitedHealth Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.86, a price-book ratio of 5.48, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.38 and a price-sales ratio of 1.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Crake Asset Management LLP bought 347,997 shares of NAS:MAR for a total holding of 586,209. The trade had a 8.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $166.56.

On 05/18/2023, Marriott International Inc traded for a price of $180.38 per share and a market cap of $56.00Bil. The stock has returned 17.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Marriott International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-book ratio of 392.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.49 and a price-sales ratio of 2.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 118,929 shares in NYSE:ELV, giving the stock a 7.92% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $475.89 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2023, Elevance Health Inc traded for a price of $452.5706 per share and a market cap of $105.72Bil. The stock has returned -4.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Elevance Health Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.61, a price-book ratio of 2.87, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.60 and a price-sales ratio of 0.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Crake Asset Management LLP reduced their investment in NYSE:BABA by 194,500 shares. The trade had a 7.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $100.17.

On 05/18/2023, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd traded for a price of $85.9743 per share and a market cap of $222.46Bil. The stock has returned -1.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 48.46, a price-book ratio of 1.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.88 and a price-sales ratio of 1.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.39, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Crake Asset Management LLP bought 234,410 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 336,410. The trade had a 5.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $147.55.

On 05/18/2023, Apple Inc traded for a price of $174.565 per share and a market cap of $2,781.85Bil. The stock has returned 24.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.64, a price-book ratio of 44.42, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.88 and a price-sales ratio of 7.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.