ATOMVEST Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2023, which ended on 2023-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 4 stocks valued at a total of $112.00Mil. The top holdings were UPWK(30.54%), MU(28.64%), and UBER(24.91%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ATOMVEST Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 238,700-share investment in NYSE:SE. Previously, the stock had a 15.35% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $68.28 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2023, Sea Ltd traded for a price of $70.42 per share and a market cap of $39.91Bil. The stock has returned -5.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sea Ltd has a price-book ratio of 6.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -30.72 and a price-sales ratio of 3.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.19, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru established a new position worth 38,500 shares in NYSE:NOW, giving the stock a 18.48% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $390.79 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2023, ServiceNow Inc traded for a price of $510.385 per share and a market cap of $106.05Bil. The stock has returned 23.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ServiceNow Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 260.40, a price-book ratio of 18.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 98.96 and a price-sales ratio of 13.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 639,100-share investment in NAS:TCOM. Previously, the stock had a 18.19% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $28.73 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2023, Trip.com Group Ltd traded for a price of $33.39 per share and a market cap of $21.57Bil. The stock has returned 54.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Trip.com Group Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 118.83, a price-book ratio of 1.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 37.09 and a price-sales ratio of 7.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.06, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, ATOMVEST Ltd bought 532,700 shares of NAS:UPWK for a total holding of 3,033,616. The trade had a 6.88% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $12.34.

On 05/18/2023, Upwork Inc traded for a price of $8.205 per share and a market cap of $1.10Bil. The stock has returned -49.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Upwork Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -31.50 and a price-sales ratio of 1.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.30, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 122,500-share investment in NYSE:BABA. Previously, the stock had a 15.75% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $98.24 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2023, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd traded for a price of $85.9743 per share and a market cap of $222.46Bil. The stock has returned -1.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 48.46, a price-book ratio of 1.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.88 and a price-sales ratio of 1.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.39, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

