Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2023, which ended on 2023-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 223 stocks valued at a total of $2.04Bil. The top holdings were JNJ(3.17%), UNH(3.14%), and LLY(2.65%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 247,235 shares in NAS:MU, giving the stock a 0.73% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $58.6 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2023, Micron Technology Inc traded for a price of $67.485 per share and a market cap of $77.79Bil. The stock has returned -4.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Micron Technology Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 48.55, a price-book ratio of 1.56, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 11.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.39 and a price-sales ratio of 3.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.34, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. bought 27,031 shares of NYSE:UNH for a total holding of 135,306. The trade had a 0.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $482.57.

On 05/18/2023, UnitedHealth Group Inc traded for a price of $477.98 per share and a market cap of $438.24Bil. The stock has returned 2.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, UnitedHealth Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.86, a price-book ratio of 5.48, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.38 and a price-sales ratio of 1.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:INTC by 401,904 shares. The trade had a 0.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.33.

On 05/18/2023, Intel Corp traded for a price of $29.535 per share and a market cap of $126.41Bil. The stock has returned -27.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intel Corp has a price-book ratio of 1.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.01 and a price-sales ratio of 2.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. bought 70,224 shares of NYSE:JNJ for a total holding of 416,931. The trade had a 0.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $161.47.

On 05/18/2023, Johnson & Johnson traded for a price of $158.19 per share and a market cap of $409.44Bil. The stock has returned -7.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Johnson & Johnson has a price-earnings ratio of 33.09, a price-book ratio of 6.96, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.47 and a price-sales ratio of 4.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. bought 30,969 shares of NYSE:LLY for a total holding of 157,517. The trade had a 0.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $337.26.

On 05/18/2023, Eli Lilly and Co traded for a price of $437.34 per share and a market cap of $415.04Bil. The stock has returned 49.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Eli Lilly and Co has a price-earnings ratio of 70.66, a price-book ratio of 37.09, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 53.41 and a price-sales ratio of 14.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

