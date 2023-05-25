One in Placerville in the Lake Tahoe Foothills and Another in the Gold Rush Town of Murphy.

Both Towns are Highly Threatened by Wildfires

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2023 / Mighty Fire Breaker's Retail Store rollout started in Sonoma County in the towns of Santa Rosa, Petaluma, Sonoma and Ukiah, where the Tubbs Fire of 2017 killed 22 people, destroyed 5,000, and caused billions of dollars in losses. This week, (MFB) delivering product to a store in El Dorado County, where the Caldor Wildfire of 2020 destroyed over 1,000 homes in Grizzly Flats. We are also delivering to a store in Murphy, an old Gold Rush town which is close to where the Dixie Fire of 2021 destroyed most of the town of Greenville.

We are targeting these high risk regions so that local retailers can sell our MFB products, and make it easy for property owners to start spraying now, as these regions are already seeing higher than normal temperatures. The store will attract contractors that want to be trained to install the MFB Wildfire Defense Sprinkler Systems with Smoke Detection Camera Monitoring and our Remote Telemetry System Activation, which we have patented.

Recent studies show that there has been a 246% increase in the number of homes and structures destroyed by wildfires in the last two decades, and there are a great many regions that need our patented products and wildfire defense systems. This staggering loss is costing Federal and state governments and taxpayers more than it would cost to make homes more fire resistant with our wildfire defense systems. Furthermore, when a home is lost to wildfire, an array of harmful toxins are released into the atmosphere along with the CO2. Mighty Fire Breaker WFD Systems can help reverse the degradation of our air quality by reducing the number of homes that wildfires destroy.

Retailors in these regions are stocking our fire defense chemistry because the safety of our products is being supported by our many accreditations. With all the news about the FSEEE lawsuit over toxic fire retardants dropped from planes killing fish, the AFFF fire-fighting foam causing cancer, and the news about Roundup weed killer, people are looking for true safety accreditation, which our fire chemistry has.

The MFB fire inhibitor chemistry (i.e. fire retardant) is the only such substance Certified by the U.S. EPA Safer Choice Program. It has also received the UL GreenGuard Gold and LENS certifications, and two accredited aquatic laboratories have proven that our fire chemistry does not kill fish. Furthermore, our fire chemistry does not violate the Clean Water Act, and it is deemed by the State of California to be a Non Toxic and Non-Hazardous. Our goal in each region is to teach how when our chemistry is deployed before the wildfire arrives property owners and firefighters need thousands of gallons of less water to stop a wildfires advance.

