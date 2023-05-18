Altius Minerals Corporation (TSX: ALS; OTCQX: ATUSF) (“Altius” or the “Corporation”) reports that all resolutions presented at its May 18, 2023 Annual and Special Meeting were approved by shareholders, including the election of directors Nicole Adshead-Bell, Teresa Conway, John Baker, Brian Dalton, Anna El Erian, André Gaumond, Roger Lace, Fred Mifflin, and Jamie Strauss, all with votes in favour at 94% or higher. The voting participation rate was over 70% and Altius thanks its shareholders and their intermediaries for another year of solid voter participation. Detailed results of the election of directors and meeting resolutions are as follows:

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING MAY 18, 2022 - REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS RESOLUTION FOR WITHHELD/AGAINST RESULT Appointment of Deloitte LLP,

St. John’s, NL as Auditors of the Corporation

for the ensuing year and authorizing the Directors

to fix their remuneration 33,334,540 662,529 Approved (95.91%) Election of the following directors: Nicole Adshead-Bell 29,519,446 811,506 Elected (97.32%) Teresa Conway 30,151,425 179,527 Elected (99.41%) John Baker 28,634,195 1,696,757 Elected (94.41%) Brian Dalton 30,186,330 144,622 Elected (99.52%) Anna El Erian 28,559.074 1,771,878 Elected (94.16%) André Gaumond 30,245,709 85,243 Elected (99.72%) Roger Lace 30,107,778 223,174 Elected (99.26%) Fred Mifflin 29,139,217 1,191,735 Elected (96.07%) Jamie Strauss 29,801,443 529,509 Elected (98.25%) Say on Pay 29,854,094 476,857 Approved (98.43%) LTIP Renewal 29,088,611 1,241,837 Approved (95.91%) By-Law No. 1 Amendment 19,824,657 10,506,295 Approved (65.36%)

About Altius

Altius’s strategy is to create per share growth through a diversified portfolio of royalty assets that relate to long life, high margin operations. This strategy further provides shareholders with exposures that are well aligned with sustainability-related global growth trends including the electricity generation transition from fossil fuel to renewables, transportation electrification, reduced emissions from steelmaking and increasing agricultural yield requirements. These macro-trends each hold the potential to cause increased demand for many of Altius’s commodity exposures including copper, renewable based electricity, several key battery metals (lithium, nickel and cobalt), clean iron ore, and potash. In addition, Altius runs a successful Project Generation business that originates mineral projects for sale to developers in exchange for equity positions and royalties. Altius has 47,634,571 common shares issued and outstanding that are listed on Canada’s Toronto Stock Exchange. It is included in each of the S&P/TSX Small Cap, the S&P/TSX Global Mining, and the S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats indices.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230518005706/en/