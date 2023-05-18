Altius Reports Voting Results From its May 18, 2023 Annual and Special Meeting

Altius Minerals Corporation (TSX: ALS; OTCQX: ATUSF) (“Altius” or the “Corporation”) reports that all resolutions presented at its May 18, 2023 Annual and Special Meeting were approved by shareholders, including the election of directors Nicole Adshead-Bell, Teresa Conway, John Baker, Brian Dalton, Anna El Erian, André Gaumond, Roger Lace, Fred Mifflin, and Jamie Strauss, all with votes in favour at 94% or higher. The voting participation rate was over 70% and Altius thanks its shareholders and their intermediaries for another year of solid voter participation. Detailed results of the election of directors and meeting resolutions are as follows:

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING MAY 18, 2022 - REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS

RESOLUTION

FOR

WITHHELD/AGAINST

RESULT

Appointment of Deloitte LLP,
St. John’s, NL as Auditors of the Corporation
for the ensuing year and authorizing the Directors
to fix their remuneration

33,334,540

662,529

Approved (95.91%)

Election of the following directors:

Nicole Adshead-Bell

29,519,446

811,506

Elected (97.32%)

Teresa Conway

30,151,425

179,527

Elected (99.41%)

John Baker

28,634,195

1,696,757

Elected (94.41%)

Brian Dalton

30,186,330

144,622

Elected (99.52%)

Anna El Erian

28,559.074

1,771,878

Elected (94.16%)

André Gaumond

30,245,709

85,243

Elected (99.72%)

Roger Lace

30,107,778

223,174

Elected (99.26%)

Fred Mifflin

29,139,217

1,191,735

Elected (96.07%)

Jamie Strauss

29,801,443

529,509

Elected (98.25%)

Say on Pay

29,854,094

476,857

Approved (98.43%)

LTIP Renewal

29,088,611

1,241,837

Approved (95.91%)

By-Law No. 1 Amendment

19,824,657

10,506,295

Approved (65.36%)

About Altius

Altius’s strategy is to create per share growth through a diversified portfolio of royalty assets that relate to long life, high margin operations. This strategy further provides shareholders with exposures that are well aligned with sustainability-related global growth trends including the electricity generation transition from fossil fuel to renewables, transportation electrification, reduced emissions from steelmaking and increasing agricultural yield requirements. These macro-trends each hold the potential to cause increased demand for many of Altius’s commodity exposures including copper, renewable based electricity, several key battery metals (lithium, nickel and cobalt), clean iron ore, and potash. In addition, Altius runs a successful Project Generation business that originates mineral projects for sale to developers in exchange for equity positions and royalties. Altius has 47,634,571 common shares issued and outstanding that are listed on Canada’s Toronto Stock Exchange. It is included in each of the S&P/TSX Small Cap, the S&P/TSX Global Mining, and the S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats indices.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230518005706/en/

