Altius Minerals Corporation (TSX: ALS; OTCQX: ATUSF) (“Altius” or the “Corporation”) reports that all resolutions presented at its May 18, 2023 Annual and Special Meeting were approved by shareholders, including the election of directors Nicole Adshead-Bell, Teresa Conway, John Baker, Brian Dalton, Anna El Erian, André Gaumond, Roger Lace, Fred Mifflin, and Jamie Strauss, all with votes in favour at 94% or higher. The voting participation rate was over 70% and Altius thanks its shareholders and their intermediaries for another year of solid voter participation. Detailed results of the election of directors and meeting resolutions are as follows:
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING MAY 18, 2022 - REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS
|
RESOLUTION
|
FOR
|
WITHHELD/AGAINST
RESULT
|
Appointment of Deloitte LLP,
|
33,334,540
|
662,529
Approved (95.91%)
Election of the following directors:
|
Nicole Adshead-Bell
|
29,519,446
|
811,506
Elected (97.32%)
|
Teresa Conway
|
30,151,425
|
179,527
Elected (99.41%)
|
John Baker
|
28,634,195
|
1,696,757
Elected (94.41%)
|
Brian Dalton
|
30,186,330
|
144,622
Elected (99.52%)
|
Anna El Erian
|
28,559.074
|
1,771,878
Elected (94.16%)
|
André Gaumond
|
30,245,709
|
85,243
Elected (99.72%)
|
Roger Lace
|
30,107,778
|
223,174
Elected (99.26%)
|
Fred Mifflin
|
29,139,217
|
1,191,735
Elected (96.07%)
|
Jamie Strauss
|
29,801,443
|
529,509
Elected (98.25%)
|
Say on Pay
|
29,854,094
|
476,857
Approved (98.43%)
|
LTIP Renewal
|
29,088,611
|
1,241,837
Approved (95.91%)
|
By-Law No. 1 Amendment
|
19,824,657
|
10,506,295
Approved (65.36%)
About Altius
Altius’s strategy is to create per share growth through a diversified portfolio of royalty assets that relate to long life, high margin operations. This strategy further provides shareholders with exposures that are well aligned with sustainability-related global growth trends including the electricity generation transition from fossil fuel to renewables, transportation electrification, reduced emissions from steelmaking and increasing agricultural yield requirements. These macro-trends each hold the potential to cause increased demand for many of Altius’s commodity exposures including copper, renewable based electricity, several key battery metals (lithium, nickel and cobalt), clean iron ore, and potash. In addition, Altius runs a successful Project Generation business that originates mineral projects for sale to developers in exchange for equity positions and royalties. Altius has 47,634,571 common shares issued and outstanding that are listed on Canada’s Toronto Stock Exchange. It is included in each of the S&P/TSX Small Cap, the S&P/TSX Global Mining, and the S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats indices.
