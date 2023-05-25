GoDaddy Small Biz Weekly, Vol. 02: Evan Rocheford of Professor Torbert's Orange Corn

Author's Avatar
44 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2023 / GoDaddy

3d69e6a9-cb47-4339-a651-2b8311c3a3fa.png

Originally Published on GoDaddy LinkedIn

  • TO BE MY OWN BOSS: The #1 reason entrepreneurs started a business in 2022
  • HUNGRY FOR MORE: 85% of new businesses want to grow

Taking the First Step: The Tools You Need To Start Selling

Evan Rocheford is the co-founder of NutraMaize (Professor Torbert's Orange Corn). His global efforts to empower communities through nutrition and reduce vision loss are truly a-maize-ing. We're honored he agreed to be spotlighted in our editorial and trusts our Managed WordPress tools to power his vision for our world.

Continuing One Man's A-MAIZE-ING MISSION

Torbert Rocheford was the first in his family to profess his love of corn. As a young man in the late 1970's, Torbert Rocheford wanted to dedicate his life to making a positive impact on the world and decided to pursue a career in plant breeding.

Fast forward to the mid-2000's, when Torbert and his collaborators began making key gene discoveries enabling the creation of corn varieties with unprecedented levels of beta-carotene.

Professor Torbert first introduced his Orange Corn to Sub-Saharan Africa, aiming to alleviate Vitamin A deficiency.

The kernel doesn't fall far from the cobb

Fast forward again and enter Professor Torbert's son, Evan Rocheford. In 2015, Professor Torbert and Evan co-founded NutraMaize, establishing the first significant biofortification effort in a high-income country.

Recognizing Orange Corn's ability to make a positive impact in the US, the Department of Agriculture and National Science Foundation awarded NutraMaize Small Business Innovation Research Grants totaling over $2 million (as of 2022).

Evan currently empowers NutraMaize as their CEO, bringing the benefits of Orange Corn to Americans through Professor Torbert's Orange Corn products.

"The most critical decision I've I made as a founder... is to keep going."

-EVAN ROCHEFORD

Helping the world never tasted so good

Today, Orange Corn is now grown in more than ten countries in Africa and consumed by many Americans who celebrate its exceptional quality.

Want to support Evan's small business? Shop Professor Torbert's: professortorberts.com

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy helps millions of entrepreneurs globally start, grow, and scale their businesses. People come to GoDaddy to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers, sell their products and services, and accept payments online and in-person. GoDaddy's easy-to-use tools help microbusiness owners manage everything in one place and its expert guides are available to provide assistance 24/7. To learn more about the company, visit www.GoDaddy.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from GoDaddy on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: GoDaddy
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/godaddy
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: GoDaddy



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/755919/GoDaddy-Small-Biz-Weekly-Vol-02-Evan-Rocheford-of-Professor-Torberts-Orange-Corn

img.ashx?id=755919

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.