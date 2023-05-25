NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2023 / GoDaddy

Evan Rocheford is the co-founder of NutraMaize (Professor Torbert's Orange Corn). His global efforts to empower communities through nutrition and reduce vision loss are truly a-maize-ing. We're honored he agreed to be spotlighted in our editorial and trusts our Managed WordPress tools to power his vision for our world.

Continuing One Man's A-MAIZE-ING MISSION

Torbert Rocheford was the first in his family to profess his love of corn. As a young man in the late 1970's, Torbert Rocheford wanted to dedicate his life to making a positive impact on the world and decided to pursue a career in plant breeding.

Fast forward to the mid-2000's, when Torbert and his collaborators began making key gene discoveries enabling the creation of corn varieties with unprecedented levels of beta-carotene.

Professor Torbert first introduced his Orange Corn to Sub-Saharan Africa, aiming to alleviate Vitamin A deficiency.

The kernel doesn't fall far from the cobb

Fast forward again and enter Professor Torbert's son, Evan Rocheford. In 2015, Professor Torbert and Evan co-founded NutraMaize, establishing the first significant biofortification effort in a high-income country.

Recognizing Orange Corn's ability to make a positive impact in the US, the Department of Agriculture and National Science Foundation awarded NutraMaize Small Business Innovation Research Grants totaling over $2 million (as of 2022).

Evan currently empowers NutraMaize as their CEO, bringing the benefits of Orange Corn to Americans through Professor Torbert's Orange Corn products.

"The most critical decision I've I made as a founder... is to keep going." -EVAN ROCHEFORD

Helping the world never tasted so good

Today, Orange Corn is now grown in more than ten countries in Africa and consumed by many Americans who celebrate its exceptional quality.

Want to support Evan's small business? Shop Professor Torbert's: professortorberts.com

