CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2023 / In recognition to its commitment to integrity, ethics and transparency in its business operations, Cintas Corporation (Nasdaq:CTAS) has been named to Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023.

"Trust is the foundation of all successful relationships, and we're committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity, transparency and accountability so we maintain the trust we've earned with our customers, our employee-partners, our shareholders and with every stakeholder in our business," said Todd Schneider, Cintas President and CEO. "Trust and mutual respect are foundations of our culture, so we're certainly honored to be recognized as one of the most trustworthy companies, especially where it was determined through public input."

Cintas has a long-standing reputation for excellence in customer service, innovation, and sustainability, and has been recognized consistently for its commitment to ethical business practices. The company has an extended track record of financial success and growing both revenue and EPS year-over-year.

Detailed in Cintas Founder Dick Farmer's book "The Spirit is the Difference," Cintas' corporate culture places a premium on the values of professionalism, integrity, high moral standards, teamwork, and accountability. These corporate characteristics continue to be personified by the company's employee-partners in everything from its corporate governance policies and business operations to its purpose-focused work, including philanthropy, sustainability, human capital, safety and health and DEI initiatives.

The annual America's Most Trustworthy Companies ranking, conducted by Newsweek in partnership with global research firm Statista, identifies the top 400 trusted companies in the United States based on an independent survey of more than 25,000 U.S. residents who were surveyed about how they felt companies treated their customers and employees and if they are believed to be good long-term investments.

Nancy Cooper, Newsweek's Global Editor in Chief, added in the announcement, "Trust is as crucial for any business as employees, capital and customers. If customers, employees and investors feel they can't rely on a company to be honest and fair with them, that company can't function for long. And in recent years, particularly through the pandemic, trust has taken on more meaning for businesses than just square dealing and avoiding scandal. Increasingly, consumers, employers and investors also want to know that a company shares their beliefs and values before they'll come aboard."

In the past year, Cintas has been well-recognized for its business and workplace practices, including spots on Fortune World's Most Admired Companies list, Newsweek America's Most Responsible Companies list and Forbes America's Best Large Employers list. The company has also garnered a host of honors saluting its DEI practices, including Newsweek America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity and America's Greatest Workplaces for Women; Disability Equality Index's Best Place to Work; Military Friendly designations as a company, brand, employer, spouse employer and supplier diversity; and the Compete Sports Diversity LGBTQ+ Corporate Change Champion.

