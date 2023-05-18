PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: MMP)

Magellan Midstream Partners has agreed to merge with ONEOK, Inc. Under the proposed transaction, Magellan Midstream shareholders will receive $25.00 in cash and 0.6670 shares of ONEOK per share.

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM)

Newmont Corporation has agreed to merge with Newcrest Mining Limited. Under the proposed transaction, Newcrest shareholders will receive 0.400 Newmont shares for each Newcrest share held.

WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA)

WiSA Technologies has agreed to merge with Comhear, Inc. Under the proposed transaction, WiSA will acquire all shares of Comhear common stock in exchange for newly issued shares of WiSA common stock

eMagin Corporation (NYSE: EMAN)

eMagin Corporation has agreed to merge with Samsung Display Co. Under the proposed transaction, eMagin shareholders will receive $2.08 in cash per share.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at [email protected]. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Moore Kuehn pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Moore Kuehn is a 5-star Google client-rated New York City law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in litigation involving securities laws, fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims. For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please visit http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-securities-litigation/.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:

Moore Kuehn, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

30 Wall Street, 8th Floor

New York, New York 10005

[email protected]

(212) 709-8245

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moore-kuehn-encourages-mmp-nem-wisa-and-eman-investors-to-contact-law-firm-301828992.html

SOURCE Moore Kuehn, PLLC