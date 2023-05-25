VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2023 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Luminex Resources, TRX Gold, Trillion Energy, E-Tech Resources, Electric Royalties, Royalties INC. and Nextech3D.ai discussing their latest news.

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Luminex Hits Long High-Grade Intercept in New Breccia Pipe at Cuyes; 33 Metres of 5.4 g/t Au Eq

Luminex Resources Corp. is pleased to announce drill results from four holes that targeted the Cuyes West structure, with hole CU23-25 also intersecting a new breccia pipe discovery underneath the existing Cuyes open pit mineral resource. The Company is now allocating more drill holes to the breccia pipe that has been displaying long mineralized intercepts, with grades increasing as Luminex drills deeper.

For the full interview with Leo Hathaway and to learn about Luminex Resources Corp., click here.

TRX Gold's Near Surface Drill Results: 14 m @ 3.5 g/t incl. 3.0 m @ 10.9 g/t Gold

TRX Gold Corporation (TSX: TNX) (NYSE American: TRX) (the "Company" or "TRX Gold") is pleased to provide an update on the drilling results from the Anfield and Eastern Porphyry Zones. The results demonstrate the potential for the Anfield and Eastern Porphyry Zones to add to resources and a new mining area on the Buckreef Gold project.

For the full interview with Stephen Mullowney and to learn about TRX Gold Corporation, click here.

TRILLION ENERGY ANNOUNCES 43 METRES OF GAS PAY IN BAYHANLI 2 WELL AT SASB GAS FIELD

Trillion Energy International Inc. is pleased to announce the preliminary gas indications from the Bayhanli 2 well, the fifth well in our multi-well program at the SASB gas field, Black Sea, Turkiye. On May 13, 2023, Bayhanli 2 reached 3,425 metres total measured depth (TMD) and true vertical debt (TVD) of 1,231 metres, and discovered an abundance of gas pay.

For the full interview with Colin Robson and to learn about Trillion Energy, click here.

E-Tech Resources Signs MOU to Advance Feasibility Study for Rare Earth Metal Separation Facility in Namibia

E-Tech Resources announces the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) aimed at exploring the potential of a feasibility study for a rare earth separation plant in Namibia with two other Namibian rare earth operators.

For the full interview with Jim Megann and to learn about E-Tech Resources, click here.

Electric Royalties Provides Update on Eight Royalties in Portfolio

Brendan Yurik, CEO of Electric Royalties, commented: "We're pleased to have begun receiving payments from our recently acquired Penouta tin-tantalum royalty. We are now generating cash flow from both zinc and tin royalties, and expect our lithium royalty on the Authier Project to begin generating cash in the near future upon its integration into the production mix at Sayona Mining's operating North American Lithium facility.

For the full interview with Brendan Yurik and to learn about Electric Royalties, click here.

Royalties Inc. Announces Acquisition of Pop Song Royalties

Royalties Inc. announces the completion of an acquisition of an American songwriter's public performance royalties of songs performed by artists including Backstreet Boys, Marshmello, Anarbor, paid by royalty distributor Broadcast Music, Inc. This pop catalog consists of 103 tracks and is unique in that many of the songs have gained placements in popular TV series including Grey's Anatomy.

For the full interview with Connor Gallagher and to learn about Royalties Inc., click here.

Nextech3D.ai Receives $2 Million in Cash From $400 million FinTech Ratio Tech

Nextech3D.AI, a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce that it has received an initial $2,000,000 cash infusion from FinTech Ratio Tech representing zero-dilutive funding.

For the full interview with Evan Gappelberg and to learn about Nextech3D.AI, click here.

