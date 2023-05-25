OutKick, the fastest growing national multimedia sports platform, saw a record increase of more than 140% in YouTube subscribers from March to April 2023. The platform also had a record month of video views on YouTube with 284.2 million, which is up 909% versus March 2023, according to Shareablee.

Additionally, the platform finished April 2023 ahead of its custom competitive set in year-over-year growth across multiplatform unique visitors, page views, and minutes spent, according to Comscore. OutKick delivered over 8 million multiplatform total unique visitors, up 394% year-over-year, 32 million multiplatform total views, and 36 million multiplatform total minutes, according to Comscore.

In commenting on the digital performance, OutKick founder Clay Travis said, “OutKick continues to be the only platform that drives the sports, culture, and political intersection and that separates us from the rest of the field. Our authentic and unfiltered reporting across the board is unmatched which is a direct result of the significant increases we’re seeing every month.”

OutKick on Facebook and Twitter combined in April 2023 drove 293.4 million video views which is a 693% increase from the previous month, making it the highest month of video views on these platforms combined. Social interactions saw a 695% increase on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter versus April 2022, according to Shareablee.

*Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Change Trend Report, April 2023 April 2022, U.S. CBS Sports, ESPN.com, Yahoo Sports-NBC Sports Network, BleacherReport.com, Complex, Deadspin.com, and BarstoolSports.com, **Source: Comscore Shareablee, Data Explorer Power Rankings, April 2023-April 2022.

About OutKick

OutKick is one of the fastest growing national multimedia platforms that produces and distributes engaging content at the intersection of sports, sports culture, pop culture and news. OutKick’s industry recognized stable of reporters, hosts and contributors are accessible on http%3A%2F%2FOutKick.com as well as across video livestreams, social media, podcasts, and radio, reaching tens of millions of fans each month. Owned by FOX Corporation, OutKick was originally founded by Clay Travis. For more information, please visit www.OutKick.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230518005744/en/