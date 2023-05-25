Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) (“Fulgent” or the “Company”), a technology-based company with a well-established clinical diagnostic business and a therapeutic development business, today announced that Phase 1/1b clinical data on its lead therapeutic development candidate, FID-007, to treat various solid tumors, will be presented at the American Society for Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting at 8:00 a.m. Central Time on June 3, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Abstract Title: A phase 1 dose escalation/expansion study of FID-007, a novel nanoparticle paclitaxel formulation, in patients with solid tumors

Session: Developmental Therapeutics—Molecularly Targeted Agents and Tumor Biology

Presenters: Drs. Jacob Thomas and Anthony El-Khoueiry of University of Southern California

Presentation Date and Time: June 3, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time

Presentation Type: Poster Session

Abstract #3026, poster board #224

About FID-007

FID-007 consists of paclitaxel encapsulated in a polyethyloxazoline (PEOX) polymer excipient designed to enhance PK, biodistribution, and tolerability. In addition to allowing the drug to remain in solution until it can enter a cancer cell, the PEOX nanoparticle is designed to preferentially deliver paclitaxel to the tumor through the leaky hyperpermeable vasculature.

About Fulgent Pharma

Fulgent Pharma has developed and possesses a novel nanoencapsulation technology, which includes over 40 patents and a targeted therapy platform designed to improve the therapeutic window and pharmacokinetic profile of both new and existing cancer drugs. Fulgent Pharma began as Fulgent Therapeutics in Temple City, California, in June 2011. As the company progressed into the sphere of personalized medicine, it also started delving into clinical genetic testing – a natural complement. In 2016, Fulgent Therapeutics split into two separate entities – Fulgent Pharma and Fulgent Genetics – in order to better pursue their independent objectives. Today, Fulgent Pharma is fully focused on perfecting drug candidates for treating a broad range of cancers. Its partners in this endeavor include the University of Southern California, Moffitt Cancer Center, and ANP Technologies.

About Fulgent

Fulgent is a technology-based company with a well-established clinical diagnostic business and a therapeutic development business. Fulgent’s clinical diagnostic business offers molecular diagnostic testing services, comprehensive genetic testing, and high-quality anatomic pathology laboratory services designed to provide physicians and patients with clinically actionable diagnostic information to improve the quality of patient care. Fulgent’s therapeutic development business is focused on developing drug candidates for treating a broad range of cancers using a novel nanoencapsulation and targeted therapy platform designed to improve the therapeutic window and pharmacokinetic profile of new and existing cancer drugs. The Company aims to transform from a genomic diagnostic business into a fully integrated precision medicine company.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Examples of forward-looking statements in this press release include statements about, among other things: future performance; guidance regarding expected quarterly and annual financial results, core revenues, GAAP loss, and non-GAAP loss; evaluations and judgments regarding the stability of certain revenue sources, momentum, vision, future opportunities and future growth the Company’s testing services and technologies and expansion; the Company’s identification and evaluation of opportunities and its ability to capitalize on opportunities, capture market share, or expand its presence in certain markets; and the Company’s ability to continue to grow its business.

Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical facts and relate to future events or circumstances or the Company’s future performance, and they are based on management’s current assumptions, expectations, and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect on the Company’s business. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, which may cause the forward-looking events and circumstances described in this press release to not occur, and actual results to differ materially and adversely from those described in or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: the market potential for, and the rate and degree of market adoption of, the Company’s tests, including its Beacon787 panel; its ability to maintain turnaround times and otherwise keep pace with rapidly changing technology; the Company’s ability to maintain the low internal costs of its business model; the Company’s ability to maintain an acceptable margin; risks related to volatility in the Company’s results, which can fluctuate significantly from period to period; risks associated with the composition of the Company’s customer base, which can fluctuate from period to period and can be comprised of a small number of customers that account for a significant portion of the Company’s revenue; the Company’s level of success in obtaining coverage and adequate reimbursement and collectability levels from third-party payors for its tests and testing services; the Company’s level of success in establishing and obtaining the intended benefits from partnerships, strategic investments, joint ventures, acquisitions, or other relationships; the success of the Company’s development efforts, including the Company’s ability to progress its candidates through clinical trials on the timelines expected; the Company’s compliance with the various evolving and complex laws and regulations applicable to its business and its industry; and the Company’s ability to protect its proprietary technology and intellectual property. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, forward-looking statements should not be relied on or viewed as predictions of future events.

The forward-looking statements made in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update publicly any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or to changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

The Company’s reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, including its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the SEC on February 28, 2023, and the other reports it files from time to time, including subsequently filed annual, quarterly and current reports, are made available on the Company’s website upon their filing with the SEC. These reports contain more information about the Company, its business and the risks affecting its business, as well as its results of operations for the periods covered by the financial results included in this press release.

