Elevance Health (NYSE: ELV) announced today that senior management is scheduled to present at the Bernstein 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference in New York City on June 1, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). All interested parties are invited to listen to a live webcast of the presentation by visiting www.elevancehealth.com and selecting the “Investors” link. You may also access the webcast by clicking on the following link https%3A%2F%2Fkvgo.com%2Fbernstein-2023-39th-annual-sdc%2Felevance-june. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available for 90 days following the presentation.

To listen to the live webcast, please visit Elevance Health’s website www.elevancehealth.com at least 15 minutes early to download and install any necessary audio software. Individuals who listen to the presentations will be presumed to have read Elevance Health’s recent filings with the SEC, including but not limited to its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022.

About Elevance Health, Inc.

Elevance Health is a lifetime, trusted health partner fueled by its purpose to improve the health of humanity. The company supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey – connecting them to the care, support, and resources they need to lead healthier lives. Elevance Health’s companies serve more than 118 million people through a diverse portfolio of industry-leading medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and complex care solutions. For more information, please visit %3Cb%3Ewww.elevancehealth.com%3C%2Fb%3E or follow us %3Cb%3E%40ElevanceHealth%3C%2Fb%3E on Twitter and %3Cb%3EElevance+Health%3C%2Fb%3E on LinkedIn.

