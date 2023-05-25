Salem Media to Present at the Singular Research Spring Select Webinar

Salem+Media+Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM), announced today that it will present virtually at the Singular Research Spring Select Webinar on Wednesday, May 24th at 3:45 PM Central Time. The presentation will be available on the investor relations portion of the company’s website www.salemmedia.com prior to the company’s presentation.

ABOUT SINGULAR RESEARCH

Singular Research aims to be the most trusted supplier of independent, trusted, single-sources research on small-to-micro cap companies to the small-to-medium sized Hedge Fund manager. Singular Research provides quarterly updates for 40 to 70 companies and makes recommendations.

Singular strives to achieve goals by finding undercovered and undervalued securities. Singular’s goal is to provide initiation reports and quarterly updates for approximately 50 micro-to-small cap companies. In most cases, Singular analysts research companies that are not covered by any other firms.

Singular provides honest advice. Independent analysts have no financial interest in the stocks covered. Analysts are compensated based on the accuracy of their research calls not through trading commissions or potential deal flow.

ABOUT SALEM MEDIA GROUP

Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape. Learn more about Salem Media Group, Inc. at www.salemmedia.com, Facebook and Twitter.

