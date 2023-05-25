MOLINE, Ill., May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QCR Holdings, Inc. ( QCRH) (the “Company”) today announced that Chief Information Officer (“CIO”), Reba Winter, has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer (“COO”) of the Company.



“We are pleased to announce that we have promoted Reba Winter to Chief Operating Officer of the Company,” said Larry J. Helling, Chief Executive Officer. “In her prior role as Chief Information Officer, Reba has led our Company through several very successful projects, including the integration and conversion of our recent acquisition of Guaranty Bank. Reba has also demonstrated a deep understanding of the intersection of technology and operations and their impact on how we serve our clients.”

In her new role, Ms. Winter will continue to report to Todd Gipple, President and Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

“Reba’s promotion to COO is a reflection of her incredibly strong performance as CIO and our desire to better align and integrate our Technology and Operations teams,“ said Mr. Gipple. “She will lead our newly created TechOps Group that combines our Information Technology, Loan Operations, and Deposit Operations units as we harness the synergy of expertise and knowledge this combination creates. This alignment and Reba’s talent and leadership will continue our focus on exceptional client service while positioning us for further digitization through process automation and new technologies.”

Prior to joining the Company in June 2019, Ms. Winter was the Vice President of Enterprise Applications and User Experience at Qualcomm, a global semiconductor company. Prior to Qualcomm, she spent 26 years at Rockwell Collins in Cedar Rapids, with increasing leadership responsibilities in technology and operations. She holds a Bachelor of Arts, Chemistry from Coe College and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Iowa.

About Us

QCR Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Moline, Illinois, is a relationship-driven, multi-bank holding company serving the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Cedar Valley, Des Moines/Ankeny, and Springfield communities through its wholly owned subsidiary banks. The banks provide full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust and wealth management services. Quad City Bank & Trust Company, based in Bettendorf, Iowa, commenced operations in 1994, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company, based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, commenced operations in 2001, Community State Bank, based in Ankeny, Iowa, was acquired by the Company in 2016, Springfield First Community Bank, based in Springfield, Missouri, was acquired by the Company in 2018, and Guaranty Bank, also based in Springfield, Missouri, was acquired by the Company and merged with Springfield First Community Bank on April 1, 2022, with the combined entity operating under the Guaranty Bank name. Additionally, the Company serves the Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Iowa community through Community Bank & Trust, a division of Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company. Quad City Bank & Trust Company offers equipment loans and leases to businesses through its wholly owned subsidiary, m2 Equipment Finance, LLC, based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and also provides correspondent banking services. The Company has 36 locations in Iowa, Missouri, Wisconsin, and Illinois. As of March 31, 2023, the Company had $8.0 billion in assets, $6.2 billion in loans, and $6.5 billion in deposits. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.qcrh.com.

