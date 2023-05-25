USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE: USAC) (“USA Compression”) today announced that its senior management will attend the Energy Infrastructure Council CEO & Investor Conference in West Palm Beach, Florida. Senior management expects to participate in a series of meetings with members of the investment community on May 23 and 24, and presentation materials used during these meetings will be posted to USA Compression’s website prior to the investor meetings. Please visit the Investor Relations section of the website at usacompression.com under “Presentations.”

About USA Compression Partners, LP

USA Compression Partners, LP is one of the nation’s largest independent providers of natural gas compression services in terms of total compression fleet horsepower. USA Compression partners with a broad customer base composed of producers, processors, gatherers, and transporters of natural gas and crude oil. USA Compression focuses on providing midstream natural gas compression services to infrastructure applications primarily in high-volume gathering systems, processing facilities, and transportation applications. More information is available at usacompression.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230518005722/en/

CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.

Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.

Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying

Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership