Coeur Mining, Inc.’s (“Coeur” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CDE) Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Thomas S. Whelan, will participate in the Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance and Credit Conference in Rancho Palos Verdes, California on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

The Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance and Credit Conference is an invitation-only investment conference. Presentation materials will be made available on the Company’s website at www.coeur.com.

About Coeur

Coeur Mining, Inc. is a U.S.-based, well-diversified, growing precious metals producer with four wholly-owned operations: the Palmarejo gold-silver complex in Mexico, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada, the Kensington gold mine in Alaska and the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota. In addition, the Company wholly-owns the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead exploration project in British Columbia.

