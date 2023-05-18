PR Newswire
CALGARY, AB, May 18, 2023
CALGARY, AB, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Crescent Point Energy Corp. ("Crescent Point" or the "Company") (TSX: CPG) (NYSE: CPG) held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders ("the meeting") on May 18, 2023.
During the regular business proceedings at the meeting, shareholders elected all director nominees to the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") and approved all other items of business brought before the meeting. Voting results for all resolutions and advisory votes are below.
1. Fixing the Number of Directors
The appointment of nine Board members for the ensuing year was approved. Votes were received as follows:
Votes For
Percent
Against
Percent
214,364,168
99.46 %
1,166,754
0.54 %
2. Election of Directors
The nine director nominees were elected. Votes were received as follows:
Nominee
Votes For
Percent
Withheld
Percent
Barbara Munroe
210,166,111
97.51 %
5,364,821
2.49 %
Craig Bryksa
214,019,791
99.30 %
1,511,141
0.70 %
James E. Craddock
211,768,386
98.25 %
3,762,546
1.75 %
John P. Dielwart
213,095,225
98.87 %
2,435,708
1.13 %
Mike Jackson
211,898,374
98.31 %
3,632,558
1.69 %
Jennifer F. Koury
210,322,985
97.58 %
5,207,948
2.42 %
François Langlois
210,728,974
97.77 %
4,801,958
2.23 %
Myron M. Stadnyk
212,815,897
98.74 %
2,715,036
1.26 %
Mindy Wight
210,454,595
97.64 %
5,076,338
2.36 %
3. Appointment of Auditors
The appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Crescent Point's auditor was approved. Votes were received as follows:
Votes For
Percent
Withheld
Percent
224,209,769
96.81 %
7,399,009
3.19 %
4. Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation
The advisory vote to accept the Company's approach to executive compensation was supported by shareholders. Votes were received as follows:
Votes For
Percent
Against
Percent
206,803,736
95.95 %
8,727,180
4.05 %
The biographies of Crescent Point's Board members, details about the Company's environmental, social and governance ("ESG") practices and a recorded webcast from the meeting earlier today are available on www.crescentpointenergy.com. The full terms of each resolution voted on at the meeting can be found in the Company's latest information circular, which is also available on Crescent Point's website.
FOR MORE INFORMATION ON CRESCENT POINT ENERGY, PLEASE CONTACT:
Shant Madian, Vice President, Capital Markets, or
Sarfraz Somani, Manager, Investor Relations
Telephone: (403) 693-0020 Toll-free (US and Canada): 888-693-0020 Fax: (403) 693-0070
Address: Crescent Point Energy Corp. Suite 2000, 585 - 8th Avenue S.W. Calgary AB T2P 1G1
Crescent Point shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CPG
