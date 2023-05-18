Crescent Point Announces 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders Results

1 hours ago
CALGARY, AB, May 18, 2023

CALGARY, AB, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Crescent Point Energy Corp. ("Crescent Point" or the "Company") (TSX: CPG) (NYSE: CPG) held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders ("the meeting") on May 18, 2023.

During the regular business proceedings at the meeting, shareholders elected all director nominees to the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") and approved all other items of business brought before the meeting. Voting results for all resolutions and advisory votes are below.

1. Fixing the Number of Directors

The appointment of nine Board members for the ensuing year was approved. Votes were received as follows:

Votes For

Percent

Against

Percent

214,364,168

99.46 %

1,166,754

0.54 %


2. Election of Directors

The nine director nominees were elected. Votes were received as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

Percent

Withheld

Percent

Barbara Munroe

210,166,111

97.51 %

5,364,821

2.49 %

Craig Bryksa

214,019,791

99.30 %

1,511,141

0.70 %

James E. Craddock

211,768,386

98.25 %

3,762,546

1.75 %

John P. Dielwart

213,095,225

98.87 %

2,435,708

1.13 %

Mike Jackson

211,898,374

98.31 %

3,632,558

1.69 %

Jennifer F. Koury

210,322,985

97.58 %

5,207,948

2.42 %

François Langlois

210,728,974

97.77 %

4,801,958

2.23 %

Myron M. Stadnyk

212,815,897

98.74 %

2,715,036

1.26 %

Mindy Wight

210,454,595

97.64 %

5,076,338

2.36 %


3. Appointment of Auditors

The appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Crescent Point's auditor was approved. Votes were received as follows:

Votes For

Percent

Withheld

Percent

224,209,769

96.81 %

7,399,009

3.19 %


4. Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

The advisory vote to accept the Company's approach to executive compensation was supported by shareholders. Votes were received as follows:

Votes For

Percent

Against

Percent

206,803,736

95.95 %

8,727,180

4.05 %


The biographies of Crescent Point's Board members, details about the Company's environmental, social and governance ("ESG") practices and a recorded webcast from the meeting earlier today are available on www.crescentpointenergy.com. The full terms of each resolution voted on at the meeting can be found in the Company's latest information circular, which is also available on Crescent Point's website.

FOR MORE INFORMATION ON CRESCENT POINT ENERGY, PLEASE CONTACT:

Shant Madian, Vice President, Capital Markets, or
Sarfraz Somani, Manager, Investor Relations
Telephone: (403) 693-0020 Toll-free (US and Canada): 888-693-0020 Fax: (403) 693-0070
Address: Crescent Point Energy Corp. Suite 2000, 585 - 8th Avenue S.W. Calgary AB T2P 1G1

www.crescentpointenergy.com

Crescent Point shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CPG

SOURCE Crescent Point Energy Corp.

