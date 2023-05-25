Royce Investment Partners Commentary: Anatomy of a Recovery

By Francis Gannon

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Summary
  • Co-CIO Francis Gannon discusses why, with so much attention on a recession, we are looking three to five years down the road toward an eventual recovery.
Article's Main Image

Officially speaking, the U.S. economy is not in a recession, but hardly a day goes by without some mention of the word “recession.” Most economists are predicting one, corporate management teams are preparing for one, and even the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s March Federal Open Market Committee meeting include a projection that the U.S. economy will enter one later this year. In fact, fear of an impending recession has been hashed out for more than 18 months now. The reasons are myriad, be it the inversion of the yield curve, the unprecedented speed at which the Federal Reserve has been raising rates, or ongoing geopolitical uncertainty. What you do not hear much about in these uncertain days, however, is what shape a recovery would take and how investors should position themselves.

“Given the constant short-term focus of the markets today, it can be difficult to look out three to five years to an environment where the economy and markets are likely to be growing again. We believe the small-cap environment is replete with opportunities, with what we think are attractive valuations in many cases.”
— Francis Gannon

From our perspective, the likelihood of a recession seems to have been growing of late and has certainly been well telegraphed, with certain observers having promised one for at least the last year. We think these warnings of widespread demand destruction have given well-managed companies ample lead time to prepare while also allowing for the lion’s share of the negative economic news to have been priced in to select small caps. At the end of the April, the average stock in the Russell 2000 Index was down -35.3% from its 52-week high. While the catalyst for a recovery is, like so much else, not clear now, one will eventually emerge, and we think investors should start positioning themselves accordingly. Related to this is the fact that small cap’s historical performance patterns show that below-average longer-term return periods have been followed by above-average longer-term return periods.

When five-year annualized returns for small caps are 5% or less, as they are as of this writing, history has shown that subsequent annualized three-year returns have been positive 100% of the time—that is, in all 84 three-year annualized periods— and averaged 17.7%, which was well above its monthly rolling average three-year return of 9.8% since the Russell 2000’s 12/31/78 inception.

The small-cap index also enjoyed positive annualized five-year returns 100% of the time—that is, in all 81 five-year periods—following five-year periods when annualized returns were 5% or lower. In fact, the Russell 2000 averaged an impressive five-year return of 14.9%, well above its monthly rolling five-year return since inception of 9.6%. In this context, it’s worth noting that the average annualized five-year return for the Russell 2000 was 3.2% as of 5/9/23 and 4.7% for the five years ended 3/31/23.

Subsequent Average Annualized 3- and 5-Year Performance for the Russell 2000 Following 5-Year Annualized Return Ranges of Less Than 5%
From 12/31/83 through 4/30/23

1659307116768264192.png

Given the constant short-term focus of the markets today, it can be difficult to look out three to five years to an environment where the economy and markets are likely to be growing again. We believe the small-cap environment is replete with opportunities, with what we think are attractive valuations in many cases. So, while the near-term view remains cloudy, and recession remains a possibility, its length and severity are unknowable. In addition, the small-cap market appears to have largely discounted this outcome. We also know that any recession, like any bear market, is ultimately finite and will in all probability be succeeded by a recovery. While the catalyst for a recovery is equally unknowable, we continue to patiently use this volatile market to position our portfolios for the recovery that will undoubtedly come.

Stayed tuned…

Mr. Gannon’s thoughts and opinions concerning the stock market are solely their own and, of course, there can be no assurance with regard to future market movements. No assurance can be given that the past performance trends as outlined above will continue in the future.

The performance data and trends outlined in this presentation are presented for illustrative purposes only. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Historical market trends are not necessarily indicative of future market movements.

Also check out:

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.