OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2023, which ended on 2023-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 61 stocks valued at a total of $3.13Bil. The top holdings were XOM(2.80%), CVX(2.79%), and MRK(2.60%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP’s top five trades of the quarter.

OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP reduced their investment in NYSE:NUE by 262,100 shares. The trade had a 1.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $159.09.

On 05/18/2023, Nucor Corp traded for a price of $140.28 per share and a market cap of $35.39Bil. The stock has returned 19.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nucor Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 5.50, a price-book ratio of 1.85, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.62 and a price-sales ratio of 0.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 820,500-share investment in NYSE:SJI. Previously, the stock had a 0.91% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $35.81 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2023, South Jersey Industries Inc traded for a price of $36.09 per share and a market cap of $4.42Bil. The stock has returned 57.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, South Jersey Industries Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.54, a price-book ratio of 2.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.70 and a price-sales ratio of 1.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.10, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP reduced their investment in NYSE:VZ by 701,000 shares. The trade had a 0.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $39.44.

On 05/18/2023, Verizon Communications Inc traded for a price of $36.13 per share and a market cap of $150.76Bil. The stock has returned -21.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Verizon Communications Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.03, a price-book ratio of 1.63, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.58 and a price-sales ratio of 1.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP bought 413,100 shares of NAS:INTC for a total holding of 1,437,100. The trade had a 0.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.33.

On 05/18/2023, Intel Corp traded for a price of $29.68 per share and a market cap of $127.03Bil. The stock has returned -27.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intel Corp has a price-book ratio of 1.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.96 and a price-sales ratio of 2.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP reduced their investment in NYSE:ADM by 1,500 shares. The trade had a 0% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $81.68.

On 05/18/2023, Archer-Daniels Midland Co traded for a price of $72.79 per share and a market cap of $39.23Bil. The stock has returned -12.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Archer-Daniels Midland Co has a price-earnings ratio of 9.13, a price-book ratio of 1.60, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.37 and a price-sales ratio of 0.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

