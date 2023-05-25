WESTCHESTER, Ill., May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingredion Incorporated (: INGR), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions to the food and beverage industry, today released its 2022 sustainability report, titled "Growing Forward Together." The report details progress against the Company’s 2030 sustainability goals and underscores its purpose to bring together the potential of people, nature, and technology to make life better.



"I am proud of the meaningful progress that we made against our 2030 sustainability goals, which includes significant reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, deepening stakeholder engagements, and advancing our efforts to foster a diverse and inclusive culture," said Jim Zallie, Ingredion's president and chief executive officer. “We are committed to building on our progress by continuing to focus on initiatives that create a more sustainable world for future generations.”

2022 sustainability highlights include:

Received approval from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) for 2030 emissions reduction targets

Partnered with HowGood to provide greater transparency and critical data enabling customers to achieve more sustainable outcomes

Promoted regenerative agriculture with customers and expanded projects with growers by 45,000 acres

Advanced goal to sustainably source 100% of Tier 1 priority crops (i.e., corn, tapioca, potato, stevia, and pulses) by 2025 and ended 2022 at 48%, up from 33% during the prior year

Ingredion Incorporated (: INGR) headquartered in the suburbs of Chicago, is a leading global ingredient solutions provider serving customers in more than 120 countries. With 2022 annual net sales of nearly $8 billion, the Company turns grains, fruits, vegetables, and other plant-based materials into value-added ingredient solutions for the food, beverage, animal nutrition, brewing and industrial markets. With Ingredion's Idea Labs® innovation centers around the world and approximately 12,000 employees, the Company co-creates with customers and fulfills its purpose of bringing the potential of people, nature, and technology together to make life better. Visit ingredion.com for more information and the latest Company news.

