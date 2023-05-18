COURIER CAPITAL LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2023, which ended on 2023-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 287 stocks valued at a total of $905.00Mil. The top holdings were IVW(7.65%), IVV(5.71%), and AAPL(5.59%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were COURIER CAPITAL LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

COURIER CAPITAL LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:NOC by 4,940 shares. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $464.05.

On 05/18/2023, Northrop Grumman Corp traded for a price of $443.6 per share and a market cap of $66.32Bil. The stock has returned -1.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Northrop Grumman Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-book ratio of 4.45, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.76 and a price-sales ratio of 1.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.10, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, COURIER CAPITAL LLC bought 43,807 shares of ARCA:SPYG for a total holding of 277,770. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.8.

On 05/18/2023, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF traded for a price of $57.25 per share and a market cap of $16.95Bil. The stock has returned 7.64% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, COURIER CAPITAL LLC bought 101,811 shares of NAS:IFGL for a total holding of 139,156. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $21.55.

On 05/18/2023, ISHARES TRUST traded for a price of $20.51 per share and a market cap of $141.45Mil. The stock has returned -14.47% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, COURIER CAPITAL LLC bought 34,365 shares of ARCA:SPYV for a total holding of 248,492. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.36.

On 05/18/2023, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF traded for a price of $41.21 per share and a market cap of $14.90Bil. The stock has returned 9.25% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

COURIER CAPITAL LLC reduced their investment in NAS:INTC by 30,853 shares. The trade had a 0.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.33.

On 05/18/2023, Intel Corp traded for a price of $29.68 per share and a market cap of $127.03Bil. The stock has returned -27.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intel Corp has a price-book ratio of 1.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.96 and a price-sales ratio of 2.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

