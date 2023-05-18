GSB Wealth Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2023, which ended on 2023-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 217 stocks valued at a total of $306.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(3.60%), USFR(3.52%), and SCHF(2.84%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were GSB Wealth Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, GSB Wealth Management, LLC bought 20,045 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 26,759. The trade had a 2.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $399.43.

On 05/18/2023, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $421.05 per share and a market cap of $312.60Bil. The stock has returned 8.79% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, GSB Wealth Management, LLC bought 134,474 shares of ARCA:SCHF for a total holding of 258,497. The trade had a 1.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $34.24.

On 05/18/2023, Schwab International Equity ETF traded for a price of $35.61 per share and a market cap of $31.51Bil. The stock has returned 10.18% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 35,776 shares in ARCA:SCHG, giving the stock a 0.76% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $60.64 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2023, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $68.84 per share and a market cap of $17.48Bil. The stock has returned 16.82% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, GSB Wealth Management, LLC bought 7,635 shares of ARCA:IJH for a total holding of 11,334. The trade had a 0.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $253.84.

On 05/18/2023, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $247.33 per share and a market cap of $65.54Bil. The stock has returned 5.33% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, GSB Wealth Management, LLC bought 35,052 shares of NAS:EMXC for a total holding of 42,309. The trade had a 0.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.39.

On 05/18/2023, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF traded for a price of $50.24 per share and a market cap of $3.95Bil. The stock has returned -0.20% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

