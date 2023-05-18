SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2023, which ended on 2023-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 772 stocks valued at a total of $370.00Mil. The top holdings were SHY(2.49%), GSLC(1.65%), and MSFT(1.50%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:USFR by 75,352 shares. The trade had a 1.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.8.

On 05/18/2023, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund traded for a price of $50.46 per share and a market cap of $7.40Bil. The stock has returned 3.50% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a price-book ratio of 27.42.

The guru established a new position worth 46,856 shares in ARCA:ITOT, giving the stock a 1.14% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $88.46 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2023, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $92.29 per share and a market cap of $42.11Bil. The stock has returned 7.87% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 119,709 shares in BATS:PMAR, giving the stock a 1.04% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $31.33 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2023, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March traded for a price of $32.6817 per share and a market cap of $449.38Mil. The stock has returned 8.83% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:CP by 43,380 shares. The trade had a 0.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $77.21.

On 05/18/2023, Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd traded for a price of $82.7 per share and a market cap of $76.37Bil. The stock has returned 19.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 27.66, a price-book ratio of 2.62, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.33 and a price-sales ratio of 11.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.32, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 89,424 shares in ARCA:EEM, giving the stock a 0.95% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $39.76 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2023, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $38.95 per share and a market cap of $24.00Bil. The stock has returned -1.12% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

