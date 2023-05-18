Guardian Wealth Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2023, which ended on 2023-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

8201 NORMAN CENTER DRIVE BLOOMINGTON, MN 55437

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 69 stocks valued at a total of $128.00Mil. The top holdings were SPY(12.97%), VEA(11.27%), and IWM(9.54%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Guardian Wealth Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Guardian Wealth Advisors, LLC bought 30,561 shares of ARCA:VEA for a total holding of 318,533. The trade had a 1.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.41.

On 05/18/2023, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $46.13 per share and a market cap of $111.76Bil. The stock has returned 9.71% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Guardian Wealth Advisors, LLC bought 7,023 shares of ARCA:IWM for a total holding of 68,242. The trade had a 0.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $183.51.

On 05/18/2023, iShares Russell 2000 ETF traded for a price of $177.22 per share and a market cap of $48.00Bil. The stock has returned 2.19% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Guardian Wealth Advisors, LLC bought 18,511 shares of ARCA:IVW for a total holding of 146,493. The trade had a 0.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $60.96.

On 05/18/2023, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF traded for a price of $66.06 per share and a market cap of $31.00Bil. The stock has returned 7.48% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Guardian Wealth Advisors, LLC bought 2,901 shares of ARCA:SPY for a total holding of 40,444. The trade had a 0.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $397.73.

On 05/18/2023, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $419.23 per share and a market cap of $388.22Bil. The stock has returned 8.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.09 and a price-sales ratio of 2.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Guardian Wealth Advisors, LLC bought 4,415 shares of ARCA:IJH for a total holding of 32,204. The trade had a 0.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $253.84.

On 05/18/2023, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $247.33 per share and a market cap of $65.54Bil. The stock has returned 5.33% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.