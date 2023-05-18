NEW YORK STATE COMMON RETIREMENT FUND recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2023, which ended on 2023-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

The New York State Common Retirement Fund is a privately owned pension fund that was founded in 1983. It is currently the third largest pension fund in the United States with over $175 billion in audited net assets held. The fund has over one million members, retirees, and beneficiaries with over 3000 government employers. In 2014, almost $10 billion was paid out in benefits to retirees. The majority of funds are invested in domestic equities, making up over a third of its total funds. The rest are split into core fixed income, which makes up almost a quarter of total investments, non-U.S. equities, private equity, and real estate, among others, in order of decreasing fund allocation. The New York State Common Retirement Fund, also known as the New York State and Local Retirement System (NYSLRS), utilizes two different systems, although they are controlled and managed by the same staff members: the Employees’ Retirement System (ERS) and the Police and Fire Retirement System (PFRS). The former provides services and disability retirement benefits (including death benefits) to participating employees in public non-teaching positions exclusively in New York City. The latter provides the same services and benefits to police officers and firefighters under public employers in New York City. The ERS is the larger of the two systems with over 600 thousand members while the PFRS is the smaller of the two and has roughly over a third of a hundred thousand members. The rest of the members are made out of pensioners and beneficiaries. The administrative head of the fund is the New York State Comptroller, Thomas DiNapoli, who acts as the sole trustee of the Common Retirement fund, overseeing 346 benefit programs offered by the NYSLRS. Since taking officer, DiNapoli has made “high investment returns a priority and established greater transparency and accountability.”

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 3209 stocks valued at a total of $74.61Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(5.76%), MSFT(5.29%), and AMZN(2.25%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were NEW YORK STATE COMMON RETIREMENT FUND’s top five trades of the quarter.

NEW YORK STATE COMMON RETIREMENT FUND reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 1,216,623 shares. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $147.55.

On 05/18/2023, Apple Inc traded for a price of $175.05 per share and a market cap of $2,789.58Bil. The stock has returned 25.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.72, a price-book ratio of 44.54, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.86 and a price-sales ratio of 7.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

NEW YORK STATE COMMON RETIREMENT FUND reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 544,018 shares. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $255.08.

On 05/18/2023, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $318.52 per share and a market cap of $2,396.33Bil. The stock has returned 26.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 34.51, a price-book ratio of 12.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.68 and a price-sales ratio of 11.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, NEW YORK STATE COMMON RETIREMENT FUND bought 326,864 shares of ARCA:IWV for a total holding of 426,789. The trade had a 0.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $230.06.

On 05/18/2023, iShares Russell 3000 ETF traded for a price of $240.05 per share and a market cap of $10.85Bil. The stock has returned 7.82% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

NEW YORK STATE COMMON RETIREMENT FUND reduced their investment in NYSE:SCHW by 915,530 shares. The trade had a 0.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $73.23.

On 05/18/2023, Charles Schwab Corp traded for a price of $51.75 per share and a market cap of $92.97Bil. The stock has returned -17.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Charles Schwab Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 14.14, a price-book ratio of 3.47, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.37 and a price-sales ratio of 4.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

NEW YORK STATE COMMON RETIREMENT FUND reduced their investment in NYSE:ABBV by 386,874 shares. The trade had a 0.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $152.88.

On 05/18/2023, AbbVie Inc traded for a price of $143.44 per share and a market cap of $252.10Bil. The stock has returned -2.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AbbVie Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 33.91, a price-book ratio of 19.07, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.57 and a price-sales ratio of 4.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.07, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.