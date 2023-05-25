ATLANTA, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether ImmunityBio, Inc. (“ImmunityBio,” or the “Company”) ( IBRX) complied with federal securities laws. On May 11, 2023, ImmunityBio disclosed that it received a complete response letter from the FDA on May 9, 2023. The letter indicates that the FDA has determined that it would not approve the Biologics License Application (“BLA”) for its product candidate, Anktiva™ (N-803), in its present form. Following this news, the price of the Company’s stock dropped.

