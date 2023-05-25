AVANGRID (NYSE: AGR), a leading sustainable energy company, and a member of the group of companies controlled by IBERDROLA, S.A., today released the following statement from Sy Oytan, Chief Operating Officer – Offshore Wind, regarding the U.S. District Court Ruling on Nantucket Residents Against Turbines et al, v. US Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, et. al.

“AVANGRID commends the efforts of the U.S. Department of Justice, the federal government, and the Vineyard Wind 1 project team to defend the nation’s first commercial-scale offshore wind project, and is pleased that the ruling issued by the U.S. District Court acknowledges the rigorous and thorough administrative review that the project underwent over the last many years. AVANGRID is proud of its role in launching the offshore wind industry in the United States, and bringing enough clean energy to power 400,000 homes and businesses in Massachusetts.”

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230518005781/en/