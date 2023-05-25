Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) announced the election of all nine director nominees at its 2023 annual meeting of stockholders today. The board members re-elected were G. Kent Conrad, Karen E. Dyson, Jill R. Goodman, Melina E. Higgins, Thomas J. McInerney, Howard D. Mills III, Robert P. Restrepo Jr., Elaine A. Sarsynski, and Ramsey D. Smith.

At the annual meeting, stockholders also approved the advisory vote on named executive officer compensation and approved future advisory votes on named executive officer compensation every year. In addition, stockholders ratified the selection of KPMG LLP as Genworth’s independent registered public accounting firm for 2023.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) is a Fortune 500 holding company focused on empowering families to navigate the aging journey with confidence, now and in the future. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Genworth provides guidance, products, and services that help people understand their caregiving options and fund their long-term care needs. Genworth is also the parent company of publicly traded Enact Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACT), a leading U.S. mortgage insurance provider. For more information on Genworth, visit genworth.com, and for more information on Enact visit enactmi.com.

