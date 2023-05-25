The+Schall+Law+Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Sanmina Corporation (“Sanmina” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: SANM) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Sanmina disclosed on May 11, 2023, that “certain personnel in a division within the Company’s Components, Products and Services business had failed to properly substantiate and update cost estimates for materials and other costs over the life of certain contracts.” The Company also admitted that an independent investigation found that “revenue was over/(understated) by approximately $10.2 million, $18.3 million, ($29.1 million), and $5.6 million, and GAAP earnings per share was over/(understated) by approximately $0.09, $0.29, $0.25, and ($0.06) in the fiscal years ended October 3, 2020, October 2, 2021 and October 1, 2022, and the first fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2022, respectively.” The Company also added that its financial statements from the affected periods could not be relied on. Based on this news, shares of Sanmina fell by 5.7% on May 12, 2023.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click+here+to+participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at [email protected].

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230518005796/en/